Celebrate Father’s Day at Johnnie Walker Princes Street

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

From whisky experiences to cocktails on its rooftop bar, celebrate Father’s Day in style at Johnnie Walker Princes Street.

Spend true quality time with the one you love this Father’s Day (Sunday, June 16) at Johnnie Walker Princes Street.

With tastings of rare drams, a Michelin-style food and whisky cocktail pairing menu, high-tech interactive experiences, plus free bottle engraving when you book one of the many premium experiences available*, the award-winning venue in the west end of Edinburgh is the perfect place for a day of celebrating the most important man in your life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Read on for some inspiration for a Father’s Day gift with a twist:

Together, enter a world of whisky exploration with Johnnie Walker Princes Street’s signature experience, the Journey of Flavour. This immersive tour opens up the world of whisky through dramatic story-telling in a sensory adventure into the rich history of Johnnie Walker and the intricate art of blending, complete with three personalised whisky cocktails tailored to guest’s unique flavour preferences.

A must-do for anyone looking for a day out with a difference, come find out for yourself why this five-star rated experience is a firm favourite for whisky aficionados and novices alike.

Treat him to exquisite an exquisite Michelin-style small plate and cocktail pairing menu experience at STIR this Father’s Day. Located in The Explorer’s Bothy on the venues sixth floor, this experience comes complete with a stunning view across Edinburgh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Designed to redefine expectations around whisky and pairing plates, STIR’s menu of micro dishes and cocktail conceptions are sure to shake up any Father’s Day for the better. Kick back together and enjoy an evening of unexpected flavour combinations while the STIR team regale you and your loved ones with unique stories from the menu’s key whisky distilleries.

STIR takes place every Friday and Saturday 6-9pm, so be sure to book now to bag a date on Father’s Day weekend.

For the whisky connoisseur, the Whisky Makers Cellar is an unmissable tasting experience.

Unlock the secrets of Johnnie Walker Princes Street's underground cellar in a 90-minute tutored tasting of exceptional whiskies straight from the cask, including rare blends matured at the venue. You even get a final dram blended before your eyes, creating a truly unique and personalised whisky experience to mark this Father’s Day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This tasting is perfect for dads with a sweet tooth who enjoy a bit of chocolate. At one of Johnnie Walker Princes Street's most popular tastings, indulge them with four iconic Johnnie Walker drams, each paired with a luxury chocolate truffle from Iain Burnett, the Highland Chocolatier. A whisky expert will guide you through a unique journey, expertly nosing and tasting Johnnie Walker Blue Label, Johnnie Walker Ghost & Rare Port Dundas, and Johnnie Walker Legendary Eight.

The perfect combination of style and sumptuous food and drink, the 1820 Rooftop Bar at Johnnie Walker Princes Street has something for everyone. Snap the perfect picture together atop the eight-floor venue with the Edinburgh Castle in perfect view, before sitting down to some delicious cocktails and a menu of locally sourced dishes, all created by the talented Johnnie Walker Princes Street team. Enjoy a 10% discount with a booking of any tasting.

Brand new spring/summer bottle

For those looking for a gift as special as the man himself, the Johnnie Walker Princes Street Spring/Summer exclusive bottling is the one for you. Only available to buy direct from the award-winning venue, this limited-edition blend reflects the spirit of the seasons with notes of freshly cut grass and delicate orchard fruits with hints of light wood spice and honey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As if that’s not enough, take advantage of the in-house Bottle Your Own or engraving services, and commemorate this Father’s Day with a bottle of whisky that has its very own story to tell.

Whisky gift card

Spoil him with choice with a whisky gift card. From a multitude of marvellous experiences to fashion items, and of course famous bottles for every budget, pop in and pick up a whisky gift card to give him the gift of choice of everything** that is available at Johnnie Walker Princes Street (**T&Cs apply).