Celebrate in style at St James Quarter this Valentine’s Day

Love is all around the Quarter! Valentine’s Day is the day to show how much you care – whether that’s for a partner, friend or even yourself - but it can be tricky to find the perfect way to say, “I love you”. So, St James Quarter is playing cupid with a curated line-up of brands offering delicious deals and sumptuous meals during this special holiday. Because food is, after all, the universal language of love!

But, if you prefer a different route to the heart, St James Quarter is also home to some of the UK’s favourite brands. Whether your significant other is a fashion-lover, jewellery connoisseur, or has a tenderness for technology, St James Quarter has the perfect gift for everyone.

Dine, drink and dazzle your loved ones this Valentine’s:

SushiSamba: Take Valentine’s Day to new heights at SushiSamba Edinburgh. Spice up your night with the Taste of Valentine’s Menu, priced at £125 per person. Sip on handcrafted cocktails or Champagne, and take in the iconic panoramic views of the sparkling Edinburgh skyline.

Duck & Waffle: Make this Valentine's Day memorable with a feast for the senses. Enjoy sharing bites for the table, with your choice of starter, main and dessert plus a glass of Prosecco at Duck & Waffle for £70 per person. Select from their range of famous dishes, with a set menu available for one night only on Friday 14th February.

The Alchemist: Enjoy a date with a difference at The Alchemist, with an exclusive mini masterclass for two. Choose a cocktail to create and enjoy, delivering your own dash of theatre for £18 per person. Bookings are available on Wednesday 12 – Friday 14 and Sunday February 16 from 4pm – 9pm.

The Botanist: Indulge in The Botanist Valentine’s sharing menu, including a selection of starters, their famous sharing Hanging Kebab, and a limited-edition Valentine’s Cookie Dough for two. The menu is set to launch on Thursday February 13 and will be available until Sunday February 16. The Botanist is also hosting a Galentine's Power Ballad Bingo on Thursday February 13.

The Botanist is also partnering with luxury skincare brand, Khiel’s, to offer complimentary samples and money off vouchers for guests dining from the Valentine’s menu.

The Real Greek: Embark on a Greek Love Affair! The mouthwatering offer includes Moussaka for two, Greek Flatbread, a cold Meze for dipping, Greek Salad and two desserts.

Add a sweet treat at Krispy Kreme: This Valentine’s Day, Krispy Kreme is filling the world with love with three new heart-shaped doughnuts: Daisy For You, You Are My Sunshine and Best Buds flavours. Launched on Monday January 27, the doughnuts are available until Friday February 14.

Molton Brown will celebrate with a sensory journey hosting a Paccari Chocolate Tasting on Friday 14th and a Valentine’s Afternoon Tea for Two on Sunday February 16. NEOM is also on-hand to add a personal touch to the special day with their pop-up calligraphy station on Friday February 14.

For more information about what’s going on at St James Quarter this Valentine’s Day visit: https://stjamesquarter.com/event/valentines-day/.

St Valentine might be the patron saint of love, but St James has got your celebrations covered.