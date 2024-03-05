Celebrate Mother's Day at Le Petit Beefbar with smooth jazz and an unforgettable Sunday roast

This Mother's Day, Sunday 10th of March, Le Petit Beefbar invites you to celebrate the extraordinary women or mother figures in your life with a delicious Sunday roast.
Published 5th Mar 2024, 11:22 GMT
Whether you are honouring your mother, mothers-to-be, grandmothers, aunts, dog mums or the mother hen of your girl group, Le Petit Beefbar is the perfect venue to celebrate.

The live jazz will be in full swing while you enjoy a plethora of sharing plates followed by indulgent slow roasted black Angus beef and free-range chicken with Wagyu beef dripping roast potatoes. For an added touch of sweetness, each leading lady will receive her own box of hand-crafted macarons with the purchase of a bottle of Moët and Chandon Brut Impérial Rose Champagne.

The Le Petit Beefbar Sunday Jazz Lunch is available every Sunday from 12.30-2.30pm.

To book your table, please visit https://edinburgh.intercontinental.com/food-beverage/le-petit-beefbar/ or call 0131 240 7177.

