Celebrate Mother's Day at Le Petit Beefbar with smooth jazz and an unforgettable Sunday roast
Whether you are honouring your mother, mothers-to-be, grandmothers, aunts, dog mums or the mother hen of your girl group, Le Petit Beefbar is the perfect venue to celebrate.
The live jazz will be in full swing while you enjoy a plethora of sharing plates followed by indulgent slow roasted black Angus beef and free-range chicken with Wagyu beef dripping roast potatoes. For an added touch of sweetness, each leading lady will receive her own box of hand-crafted macarons with the purchase of a bottle of Moët and Chandon Brut Impérial Rose Champagne.
The Le Petit Beefbar Sunday Jazz Lunch is available every Sunday from 12.30-2.30pm.
To book your table, please visit https://edinburgh.intercontinental.com/food-beverage/le-petit-beefbar/ or call 0131 240 7177.