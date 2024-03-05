Celebrate Mother's Day at Le Petit Beefbar with smooth jazz and an unforgettable Sunday roast

Whether you are honouring your mother, mothers-to-be, grandmothers, aunts, dog mums or the mother hen of your girl group, Le Petit Beefbar is the perfect venue to celebrate.

The live jazz will be in full swing while you enjoy a plethora of sharing plates followed by indulgent slow roasted black Angus beef and free-range chicken with Wagyu beef dripping roast potatoes. For an added touch of sweetness, each leading lady will receive her own box of hand-crafted macarons with the purchase of a bottle of Moët and Chandon Brut Impérial Rose Champagne.