Celebrate National Margarita Day at Hard Rock Cafe

By Rhianna Hay
Contributor
Published 21st Feb 2025, 15:42 BST
Updated 21st Feb 2025, 15:52 BST

Looking for the ultimate spot to raise a glass this National Margarita Day? Hard Rock Cafe Edinburgh has you covered with legendary vibes, rock ‘n’ roll energy, and—most importantly—top-notch margaritas.

This Saturday, guests can enjoy two standout creations:

  • The Rockin’ Fresh Rita – A bold mix of Jose Cuervo Silver Tequila, lime juice, and agave nectar, finished with Hard Rock’s signature sweet and savoury rim.
  • The Tropical Margarita – A vibrant blend of fresh strawberries, Cointreau Orange Liqueur, guava, pineapple, and lime juice for a fruity twist.

Pair these with the cafe’s buzzing atmosphere, iconic memorabilia, and killer cocktails, and you’ve got the perfect Margarita Day celebration.

Book your table now: https://cafe.hardrock.com/edinburgh/

Cheers to margaritas done right!

