Celebrate National Siblings Day with These Activities in Edinburgh

With countless activities to choose from in Edinburgh, Gemma Logan, party expert at Fizzbox, spills the beans on the best ways to celebrate your siblinghood.

Looking to share some laughs with your sibling this National Siblings Day? Then hit up a comedy club! You’ll enjoy hilarious comedians with a range of stand-up, improv and comedy nights that’ll have you all in stitches. With an electric line up of comics, from TV favourites to newcomers, there’s a punchline that’ll make everyone chuckle, making the perfect recipe for sibling bonding and giggles.

National Siblings Day

Kickstart your day with your sibling at a boozy brunch where you’ll indulge in free-flowing drinks and tasty dishes from hearty breakfasts to delicious pizzas, all in a fun setting. Some brunches up the ante with DJs, live music and themed entertainment from Beyonce to ABBA, 90s hits to fabulous drag shows. You can’t fail to have a great time at brunch!

On National Siblings Day, ramp up the excitement with escape rooms where you’ll immerse yourself in thrilling scenarios as you decipher codes, uncover clues, solve puzzles and try to beat the clock to break free before the hour is up. It's a teamwork challenge that’s jam-packed with laughter, excitement and unexpected twists. There’s a range of themes to choose from including murder mysteries, jewellery heists and so much more.

Spice up your sibling bonding time with a cocktail masterclass. Roll up your sleeves and step behind the bar to discover the secrets of mixology from a professional bartender. Experiment with classic recipes and put your twist on new creations. It's a lively, hands-on experience that’s perfect for unleashing your inner mixologist, getting creative and enjoying delicious drinks together. Fun games add a dash of friendly rivalry to the mix.

Hop aboard an iconic vintage Routemaster bus for a laid-back afternoon tea with your siblings. Indulge in sweet and savoury treats while you soak up the city’s top sights. With unlimited tea or coffee flowing, it's the perfect blend of relaxation and exploration. Take in the views, snap Insta-worthy pics and make cherished memories together during this 90-minute tour. It's a unique and fun way to bond over delicious food and iconic landmarks!

Immersive experiences transport you to an alternate reality where you can let your hair down and have fun. Why not try a murder mystery experience with your brother and sister? It’s the perfect activity for true crime fans as you try to solve a murder with actors adding character, clues and red herrings. Alternatively, you can become a wizard or witch with magical potion making where you’ll create concoctions with a magic wand that bubble and change colour.

Get ready for an epic adventure with your siblings on a scavenger hunt. Choose from a range of locations and race across the city, solving clues and completing challenges along the way. With a themed presenter leading the charge, you'll embark on a quest like no other. Armed with smartphones, teamwork and plenty of competitive spirit, you’ll complete tasks and might even learn a few fun facts about the city.

Calling all action-loving siblings! This activity is a bit out of the box but great fun if you have a competitive streak. Dive, dodge and plan your attack through exhilarating battles, splattering the battlefield with paint. Whether you’re plotting tactics together, going head to head or celebrating victory, paintballing strengthens the sibling bond in such a fun way. So gear up, load your paintball guns and let the friendly rivalry begin!

Sometimes, you just can’t beat the simplicity and fun of a meal out with your siblings. Whether you're craving British classics, exotic flavours, cheap eats or Michelin-starred dining, a city like you has it all. Whatever you fancy munching on, you’ll find something here to suit your tastes, group size and budget. It's the perfect recipe for sibling bonding!

