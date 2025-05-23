Celebrating 25 years of Oink, Edinburgh with better than 2000s prices

Pulled hog roast rolls will be available for less than a third of the standard price

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PULLED PORK lovers across Edinburgh are in for a treat as one of the capital’s most beloved lunch spots celebrates a quarter century of roasting with its cheapest ever price.

On Saturday May 31, the team behind Oink will be rolling back the years with regular-sized hog roast rolls for just £2.50, a price lower than when the business began at Edinburgh farmer’s market in the early 2000s - and a roughly 70% discount on the standard price.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Starting as doors open at 11am across all three Edinburgh shops – Victoria Street, Royal Mile and Hanover Street – the promotion will run until the rolls are sold out.

Co-founders Sandy Pate and Adam Marshall

The much-loved Edinburgh institution, which earlier this month marked 25 years in business, is giving fans old and new a chance to join the celebrations in the tastiest way possible.

Co-founder Adam Marshall, whose family farm in Berwickshire still supplies the business, said: “This is our way of saying thank you, to the locals, students, office workers, and tourists who’ve queued at our counters, rain or shine, for the best part of two and a half decades.

“We thought long and hard about how to celebrate turning 25, and what better way than to serve our signature rolls at a price that gives everyone a bite of the nostalgia?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oink’s famously simple offering, pulled pork rolls served hot with optional haggis, stuffing, crackling and sauces, has seen it become a cult hit. The shops serve thousands of customers each week, with visitors from across the globe making the pilgrimage to try the city’s most photographed pork offering.

Oink is celebrating 25 years by slashing its prices by almost 70%

Co-founder Sandy Pate, who still farms just a few miles from Adam, added: “We’ve been blown away by the reaction to our 25th year, and we know that in today’s cost-of-living crunch, a roll for £2.50 feels like a proper treat.

“We can’t wait to see the queues and the smiles, it’s going to be a busy day, so we’re urging people to come early, come hungry, and bring their piggy banks.”

From humble beginnings at the Edinburgh Farmers Market, Oink’s signature rolls quickly developed a following. Their first permanent shop opened in 2008 and has since expanded to three locations in the capital – becoming a must-visit for foodies and fans alike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Oink roll has even earned international recognition, featured on the hit Netflix food show Somebody Feed Phil, and championed by stars including Radio 1’s Greg James and foodie and comedian Ed Gamble.

Despite the attention, the business remains fiercely independent and family-run, with Adam and Sandy still hands-on and proudly sourcing all pork from their own farms in the Borders.

The one-day £2.50 roll deal is expected to generate huge interest, and with the rolls sold until they’re gone, fans are advised to plan ahead.

For those wanting to make the most of the deal, Oink’s shops will open at 11am sharp on Saturday 31st May and will keep serving until the pigs run out – which, given past form, could be fast.

For more information about Oink, visit: https://www.oinkhogroast.co.uk/