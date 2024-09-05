Chamberlain & Haywood Return to perform in Ratho

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Performing their unique take on world music, Paul Chamberlain (accordion) and Michael Haywood (saxophone, violin, whistle and clarinet) return to play in Ratho with another thrilling, virtuosic musical journey with music from around the world. With innovative musical ideas and great rapport with the audience, the duo explore the potential of their instruments in a way that is exciting and engaging, taking the strength of each instrument’s traditions to blend their own unique brand of fusion music - Tangos, Balkan rhythms, Gypsy melodies, Jazz, Classical and Scottish Reels!

Both musicians grew up in Southern Scotland, with Paul now living and teaching piano and accordion in Ratho. Initially a common interest in traditional music brought them together. Whilst still maintaining these traditional roots, the combination of Michael's jazz influenced style, and Paul's classical training come together to create a dynamic performance bursting with energy – the various instrumental combinations add even more to the diversity, resulting in a concert programme which appeals to a wide range of audiences.

The concert takes place in Ratho Church Hall on Saturday 21st September at 7.30pm. Tickets are £12 with free entry for U16s