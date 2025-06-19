Champions: A haunting, honest battle with family, masculinity and queer survival
Following his show Mass Effect, Andreas Constantinou is back at Summerhall this August with something quieter, a little starker but no less devastating.
As he sits on the stage, fragments of Constantinou's life unfold around him - phone calls with his mother, recordings of therapy sessions, upsetting conversations with his homophobic father. This isn't spectacle, it's exposure. This is deep, traumatic and unapologetically queer.
The show creates a haunting loop of resistance and vulnerability. Not only does the personal become theatrical, the theatrical becomes deeply personal.
Champions blurs the lines between theatre and live art in a beautiful 45-minute confrontation with grief, masculinity and self-acceptance.
There's nudity and discomfort but also a feeling of clarity. This show doesn't scream for attention: it invites you to sit and listen.
Venue: Pleasance, EICC, Pentland
Dates: 31st Jul - 16th Aug
Time: 20:30
Duration: 45 min
Ticket Price: From £10
Age Guidance: 16+
Event Warning: Contains Nudity
Reviews From: 31st Jul
Content Warning: This show contains nudity and some distressing or potentially triggering themes including references to grief and homophobia.