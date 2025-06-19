Champions: A haunting, honest battle with family, masculinity and queer survival

Andreas Constantinou returns to Edinburgh Fringe with a powerful 30-minute meditation on grief, identity and the scars we inherit

Following his show Mass Effect, Andreas Constantinou is back at Summerhall this August with something quieter, a little starker but no less devastating.

As he sits on the stage, fragments of Constantinou's life unfold around him - phone calls with his mother, recordings of therapy sessions, upsetting conversations with his homophobic father. This isn't spectacle, it's exposure. This is deep, traumatic and unapologetically queer.

The show creates a haunting loop of resistance and vulnerability. Not only does the personal become theatrical, the theatrical becomes deeply personal.

An intimate exploration of queer identity and survival, Champions comes to Summerhall

Champions blurs the lines between theatre and live art in a beautiful 45-minute confrontation with grief, masculinity and self-acceptance.

There's nudity and discomfort but also a feeling of clarity. This show doesn't scream for attention: it invites you to sit and listen.

Venue: Pleasance, EICC, Pentland

Dates: 31st Jul - 16th Aug

Time: 20:30

Duration: 45 min

Ticket Price: From £10

Age Guidance: 16+

Event Warning: Contains Nudity

Reviews From: 31st Jul

Content Warning: This show contains nudity and some distressing or potentially triggering themes including references to grief and homophobia.