Championship amateur boxing at Easter Road Stadium

Easter Road Stadium is set to host an amateur boxing event as the Boxing Scotland Eastern District Championships come to the Behind the Goals Bar this June.

The two day event, presented by Edinburgh based boxing shop Seconds Out Fight Store, will bring together some of the East of Scotland’s best youth and senior boxers to compete for district titles in a venue more often known for football than fight nights.

The Eastern District Championships will take place on Friday 20th and Saturday 21st June, transforming Easter Road’s Behind the Goals Bar into a unique, high energy boxing venue.

This prestigious event is a key fixture on the amateur boxing calendar, with amateur boxers from clubs across the East of Scotland vying for regional titles. Both Youth and Senior divisions will be represented, offering an exciting opportunity to see future stars of Scottish boxing in action.

The event is being run on behalf of Boxing Scotland by Ross Koppel of Seconds Out Fight Store, a long established boxing equipment shop based just minutes from the stadium.

“Bringing the Eastern District Championships to Easter Road is a huge moment for us” said organiser Ross Koppel of Seconds Out Fight Store. “This is about amateur boxing competition, bringing the community together, and showing what grassroots sport can achieve in a top class venue like this.”

Tickets are available now, with semi-final night priced at £15 standard / £30 ringside, and finals night at £20 standard / £40 ringside. Or get even better value with a 2 night pass for £25 (standard) or £55 (ringside). VIP tables for ten guests are also available, including exclusive seating, welcome drinks, and hot food served to the table during the interval.

In a nod to community connection, organisers are also inviting local businesses to get involved through a range of sponsorship packages.

To book tickets or learn more about sponsorship opportunities, contact Seconds Out Fight Store via social media, call us on 0131 563 9799, or visit in-store.