CHAS Big Bake afternoon tea

By Amy Krampf
Contributor
Published 17th Jan 2025, 14:46 BST
Updated 17th Jan 2025, 14:52 BST
Poster promoting CHAS afternoon teaPoster promoting CHAS afternoon tea
Poster promoting CHAS afternoon tea
Join us for the CHAS Big Bake Afternoon Tea on Thursday, the 30th of January at 12.30pm at Fairmilehead Parish Church!

For just £5 per person (with an additional £1.13 Eventbrite fee), indulge in a delicious selection of sandwiches, scones, traybakes, and a variety of hot and cold beverages.

Plus, don’t miss your chance to win amazing gift vouchers from Greggs, The Chocolatarium, or Mimi’s Bakehouse!

Every penny raised supports the incredible work of CHAS. Click here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/chas-big-bake-afternoon-tea-tickets-1061888560269 to get your tickets now before they’re gone!

Related topics:Greggs
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice