Poster promoting CHAS afternoon tea

Join us for the CHAS Big Bake Afternoon Tea on Thursday, the 30th of January at 12.30pm at Fairmilehead Parish Church!

For just £5 per person (with an additional £1.13 Eventbrite fee), indulge in a delicious selection of sandwiches, scones, traybakes, and a variety of hot and cold beverages.

Plus, don’t miss your chance to win amazing gift vouchers from Greggs, The Chocolatarium, or Mimi’s Bakehouse!

Every penny raised supports the incredible work of CHAS. Click here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/chas-big-bake-afternoon-tea-tickets-1061888560269 to get your tickets now before they’re gone!