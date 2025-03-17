Chasing the Bottle d’Or in Edinburgh

Global football icon Leo Messi is challenging supporters to embark on a thrilling scavenger hunt to celebrate the arrival in the UK of his everyday hydration drink, Más+ by Messi.

Messi has challenged his legions of supporters to find one of ten special bottles of his new drink, each holding the key to money-can’t-buy prizes.

Starting Monday 17th March at 4pm in Edinburgh’s SPAR Pinkie Farm, lucky customers can find one of ten signed golden-capped editions in any of the flavours of Más+ by Messi. They come with an exclusive bundle of Mas+ By Messi merchandise as well as a year’s supply of Más+ by Messi.

Plus, one grand prize winner will experience the ultimate Messi fan dream: a trip for two to Miami, including flights, accommodation, and tickets to witness a home ground match with Messi’s team, Inter Miami CF.

Leo Messi, who surprised fans 10 years ago by helicoptering into Hackney Marshes, said: “Both in football and in any challenge, the motivation to achieve the goal is what drives everyone, so I hope the hunt brings excitement to those who are always striving for their own moments of success, now powered by Más+. Good luck to everyone searching, and I hope to see the winner in the stands in Miami soon.”

Edinburgh has been chosen as one of the ten SPAR stores across the UK to have 100 free bottles for shoppers on a first come first served basis. One out of those 100 will have a winning gold cap.

As the world’s most awarded football champion, Leo Messi uniquely understands how hydration helps us achieve our goals, and he was directly involved in introducing Más+. He wanted a drink he could proudly share with his friends, family, and teammates on Inter Miami CF, because Leo believes everyone deserves to feel like a champion in every part of life.

Jeremy Kanter, Global Chief Marketing Officer for Más+ by Messi, shared: “We knew we had to launch Más+ by Messi in the UK with big energy. We wanted to bring people together through their shared love of the beautiful game and encourage positive hydration with Más+ by Messi.”

Ten lucky Brits could score a signed Messi bottle with one winner Brit scoring the ultimate prize: a trip for two to Miami to watch Messi’s team, Inter Miami CF

Más+ by Messi has an electrolyte complex, vitamins, minerals and comes in four amazing flavours, inspired by Leo’s own milestones:

Miami Punch is named for his home and club, Inter Miami FC.

Orange d’Or nods to his 8 Ballon D'Or wins.

Berry Copa Crush honours the numerous trophies he has lifted.

Limón Lime League celebrates his four Champions League titles.

Despite Más meaning ‘more’ in Spanish, Mas+ by Messi has less sugar, carbs, and calories than many sports drinks—1g of sugar and just 10 calories per 500ml bottle as well as no artificial colours or sweeteners, making it excellent for everyday performance whilst not compromising on taste.

In addition to SPAR, fans can buy Más+ by visitinghttps://uk.masbymessi.com/. The beverage will continue to roll out to additional UK markets through 2025.