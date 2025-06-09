Christmas at the Botanics returns, promising new lights, enchanting sounds and a touch of romance
Now in its ninth year, the beloved light trail will once again bring winter magic to the season, transforming the Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh into an immersive world of light, colour, and festive cheer.
Last year, the trail welcomed over 92,000 visitors – confirming its status as a must-see festive experience in Scotland’s capita
Running from November 20 to December 30, this year’s trail will run for 36 nights, featuring three dedicated quiet nights. These offer a more relaxed and accessible environment for those who prefer a calmer atmosphere, allowing everyone to experience the wonder.
This year’s after-dark spectacle invites visitors to explore both new bespoke installations and returning fan favourites. Among them are the cherished Santa sightings and iconic Christmas Cathedral, which will feature an enchanting new twinkle effect.
New installations confirmed for 2025 include:
- Night Birds – featuring a flock of five oversized birds that spread their brilliant neon-lit feathers wide to illuminate the night sky. Created by Michael Young.
- Heart Arch Walk – a tunnel of love made from large LED hearts that set the Christmas mood with a jolly red glow, creating another perfect picture spot on the trail. Created by ArtAV.
- Laser Lights – displaying thousands of slowly rotating coloured laser beams that burst through an atmospheric fog, this installation brings a truly immersive experience to the trail. Created by Culture Creative.
Each piece has been curated not only for its visual impact but also for its low-energy design and environmental sensitivity to the Botanics’ historic surroundings.
Regius Keeper of the Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh, Simon Milne said: “Each year, our trail organisers work tirelessly to transform our Garden into an exciting nocturnal showcase, and this year is no exception. Visitors can experience the Garden from a fresh perspective, discovering new artistic installations and cherished favourites amongst our incredible collection of plants.
“Every ticket sold for Christmas at the Botanics supports our vital work in conservation, research and education, helping us to protect the world’s plants for future generations. If you’re looking for outdoor fun with friends and family this winter, join us on the trail and immerse yourself in the festivities while making a difference.”
Tickets for this year’s show are on sale now. With limited slots and popular dates expected to sell out, early booking is strongly advised to avoid disappointment. For further ticket information, pricing, and timings, please visit https://www.mychristmastrails.co.uk/events/christmas-at-the-botanics.
Christmas at the Botanics is one of 12 illuminated trails staged across the UK by leading events promoter Raymond Gubbay Limited, a division of Sony Music. Christmas at the Botanics is presented in partnership with the Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh and creative producer Culture Creative.
For more details visit www.rbge.org.uk/christmas and follow @mychristmastrails on Facebook and Instagram.