Christmas Fair in Stockbridge this Saturday

By claire montgomery
Contributor
Published 5th Dec 2024, 13:52 BST
Updated 5th Dec 2024, 13:56 BST
We're so excited to bring the local community together at The LifeCare Centre, 2 Cheyne Street, EH4 1JB, this Saturday (December 7), between 11am and 3pm.

Join us for a fun filled day of Christmas magic at our charity fair. Free to enter! Come along on the day and enjoy:

Most Popular

- Craft stalls

- Santa's Grotto (bookings on 0131 343 0940)

LifeCare Edinburgh Christmas Fairplaceholder image
LifeCare Edinburgh Christmas Fair

- Gifts

- Raffle

- Merry tunes and delicious festive treats

We're delighted to announce our fair will feature the following fantastic stallholders:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Inspired by Tweed / VScents / Rope Works Edinburgh / Boozie Troozies / Lochman Crafts / Anna Reid Vintage / Sea Treasures by Anna / Purple Sage Soap

Whether you're looking for unique Christmas gifts, or just a chance to make a difference by supporting your local charity so we can keep local older people warm and well this winter, we'd love to see you there!

Thank you to the support of the National Lottery Community Fund for making this community event possible.

Mark your calendars and spread the word!

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice