Christmas Fair in Stockbridge this Saturday
Join us for a fun filled day of Christmas magic at our charity fair. Free to enter! Come along on the day and enjoy:
- Craft stalls
- Santa's Grotto (bookings on 0131 343 0940)
- Gifts
- Raffle
- Merry tunes and delicious festive treats
We're delighted to announce our fair will feature the following fantastic stallholders:
Inspired by Tweed / VScents / Rope Works Edinburgh / Boozie Troozies / Lochman Crafts / Anna Reid Vintage / Sea Treasures by Anna / Purple Sage Soap
Whether you're looking for unique Christmas gifts, or just a chance to make a difference by supporting your local charity so we can keep local older people warm and well this winter, we'd love to see you there!
Thank you to the support of the National Lottery Community Fund for making this community event possible.
Mark your calendars and spread the word!