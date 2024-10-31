Christmas Swing returns to Edinburgh

Edinburgh-based swing band La Dolce Vita Swing Collective have announced a festive themed Edinburgh date at the Voodoo Rooms.

As the Festive Season gets underway, Monday December 16 has been announced as the now annual Christmas cabaret show for La Dolce Vita Swing Collective at the Voodoo Rooms, West Register Street.

Band leader Tony Delicata told us the ‘Cool Yule’ series of shows have become a tradition in certain venues and are always special shows. In line this year we will be heading to Bishopbriggs, Peebles, King’s Kirkcaldy as well as Edinburgh.

He said ‘no matter where we play, our audiences both young and old, love getting up close and personal with the band, singing and dancing especially when it comes to our Cool Yule Christmas where the show is packed full of Rat Pack Christmas Crackers and Phil Spector festive classics’.

Being of Italian descent, Tony has a soft spot for Dean Martin and so ‘That’s Amore’ and others always find their way into the set somewhere. He went on to say: "We are delighted to be returning to the Voodoo Rooms in Edinburgh this Christmas for the fourth time in the last four years.

"The Voodoo Rooms audiences are just fabulously boisterous and always up for a party and treating us well but in truth, no matter where we play, our audiences love getting involved with us singing and dancing along’. In fact, we always try to leave space somewhere in the room for the spontaneous dancers."

The current band are Tudor Morris – bass, Gordon Murch – piano, Nicola Kendall – drums, Kenny Thomson – sax, and leader Tony Delicata on vocals. Tony was an actor on stage in the West End and toured the country before returning to Edinburgh becoming Artistic Director of Leith Festival, presenting radio on Castle FM and K107FM, then writing and performing shows for several years at the Edinburgh Fringe.

His acclaimed biographic show, Being Frank About Sinatra was close to selling out during its run and may well return to the stage again soon if band commitments allow.

Cool Yule Christmas Show with La Dolce Vita Swing Collective play The Voodoo Rooms, Edinburgh on Monday, December 16 at 7:30pm Tickets: https://www.dolcevitaswing.com/event-details/voodoo-rooms-cool-yule-christmas-show-1