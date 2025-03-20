Citadel's 30th birthday celebrations

2025 is Leith-based Citadel Arts Group 30th birthday. The group is marking the occasion in Leith Dockers Club, their home for the past twelve years, with a special ‘Play, Pie and Pint’ performed reading of new writing. All three plays are scripted by older writers, one of them 90 years old, and all members of Citadel’s Playwrights Group which meets in the Dockers Club.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘Over the years, the Dockers have made us feel so welcome,’ says Liz Hare, Artistic Director of Citadel Arts Group and its co-founder. ‘They’ve always acknowledged and supported the projects we’ve delivered in Leith, performances in local schools, care homes, dementia centres and sheltered housing, and the creation of new dramas scripted by older writers and inspired by the heritage of the port.’

The lunchtime reading of new writing starts with San Cassimally’s play,Fog.An elderly couple find themselves lost in a peasouper where everything is not as it seems. San says,‘Only Citadel would, conceivably, give a 90-year-old writer the opportunity to have their work showcased! I’m hoping to be the first centenarian to have a show performed.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The second play is by Hilary Spiers. She comments, ‘It is a wonderful opportunity to hear one’s work showcased by professional actors. Citadel, so brilliantly run by Liz Hare, offers support and encouragement to older writers – a rare privilege - as well as offering fun and friendship. While we often focus on Leith and its environs, we are also encouraged to explore stories from further afield and give our imaginations free rein.’ In Hilary’s play, The Back Room Boy, a world-weary Police Sergeant describes a traumatic situation which he might have handled better.

(l to r)Playwrights San Cassimally, Rhona McAdam and Hilary Spiers enjoy a play, a pie and a pint in the Dockers courtyard

The final and most substantial script is by Rhona McAdam. Something Fishy takes a comical look at office politics and fussy eating. ‘It will be lovely to hear a performed reading of Something Fishy,’ says Rhona. ‘The play was inspired by an exercise at the Citadel Arts playwrights group and grew in weekly instalments from there. It just goes to show that a simple fish prop can stimulate something creative and fun to write. I enjoy attending this class as it keeps an imaginative process going as I get older, and I find the feedback from the other writers invaluable.’

Citadel Arts Group Playwrights Workshop meets on Tuesdays from 10.30am-12.30pm in Leith Dockers Club and always welcomes new members.

The performed reading takes place on April 8 at 12pm in Leith Dockers Club, 17 Academy Street EH6 7EF.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The performers are James Bryce, Laverne Edmonds, Mark Kydd, and Deborah Whyte. The plays are directed by Hilary Spiers and Liz Hare. Sound by Richard Spiers.

The audience is asked to arrive at 12 to collect their delicious Dockers pie, meat or veggie, and their drink so the performance can start at 12.30pm. Tickets £10/£8 concession for retired, unwaged, low waged and students from [email protected] / 07770 623 924.