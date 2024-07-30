Clown On Benefits

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Dru Cripps is a Shropshire born, London living Clown that has appeared on Dave, Itv, BBC/BBC Radio and the Westend with his "Astute Clown Abilities" (⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐) - Q.R. But, in-between jobs, he still finds himself needing to sign onto universal credit. With fringe costs mounting and a cost of living crisis on-going, is there any joy left for these broken clowns?

Dru Cripps: Druniversal Credit Edinburgh Fringe 2024

Hoots @ Potterrow, Wee Yurt

2-12 August, 19:55

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Druniversal Credit, Wee Yurt, 2nd-12th august

Fresh off London's West End, musical clown Dru Cripps is once again unemployed. That's ok, though he was recently crowned winner of the Dabbers Bingo Comedy Caller Contest, and he knows his way around Universal Credit.

Building on last year's multiple sold-out Edinburgh Fringe run, Pickle Bin, Cripps brings together some of his favourite bits for a fresh take on (un)employment, life as an artist, and his old friend: Universal Credit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dru Cripps is Your Friend with Benefits. Help him find a job by coming to his new show!

Award-winning, "sensational" (★★★★ Time Out), unemployed clown, Dru Cripps, is back after last year's sold-out Edinburgh run. Witness as Cripps plucks hilarity out of thin air in the "most Fringe experience" of your life. Improvised songs about people's careers, Spontaneous audience musings. A search for meaning, becoming, and maybe even a job. Supported by Arts Council England and Universal Credit.

Dru Cripps, Druniversal Credit

Performer bio:

Dru Cripps is a London based Gaulier Trained Clown, who has performed all over Europe with his improvised clown shenanigans, (France, Barcelona, Netherlands), and has found popularity on the UK festival circuit (Edinburgh Fringe, Kendal Calling, Kaya Festival, Nozstock). Armed with a loop station, Dru's fresh approach to clowning makes every show completely bespoke. Despite all of this he still finds himself on universal credit.

Cripps said: "I refuse to get any other job, just because the country doesn't deem the arts viable, doesn't mean that I don't deem it viable - if the government won't support art infrastructure, I won't support the economy either."

Praise for Dru Cripps:

Dru Cripps, Druniversal Credit

★★★★★ "Master of comedy" - The Live Review

★★★★★ "Naked beatboxing" - The Review Hub

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

★★★★ "a talent for audience interaction... immersive and chaotic All That Dazzles

★★★★ "Cripps really stole the show... very funny, organic" The New Current "Unafraid to try the untriable" BBC Shropshire

BBC Comedian Of The Year Nominee 2023