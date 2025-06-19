Club NVRLND brings Peter Pan, pop anthems and party chaos to the Edinburgh Fringe

By James Macfarlane
Contributor
Published 19th Jun 2025, 17:13 BST
Updated 20th Jun 2025, 06:44 BST
An immersive nightclub musical set to a 2000s soundtrack, where Wendy’s wedding and Peter’s eternal youth collide

Here's to dancing, drinking and never growing up: Club NVRLND is coming to the Edinburgh Fringe.

The show is an immersive nightclub musical which throws back to J.M. Barrie's classic characters while also bringing a few 00s bangers along too.

Wendy is about to get married, but reuniting with a certain forever-young boy (can you guess?) at the wild Club NVRLND derails her plans. It raises the ultimate question for millennials, and for Wendy: is it really that bad to want to stay young forever?

Club NVRLND is the immersive musical that parties til morning.

Writer Jack Holden said: “People say we’re the Peter Pan generation — the ones who refuse to grow up. But with the state of the world as it is, can you really blame us?!"

Club NVRLND is a blast of a show that takes a poignant look at ageing, identity and escape.

Club NVRLND

Assembly Checkpoint

30 July - 24 August (not 6, 13 or 20) @ 21:15 (1 hour 20 min)

https://assemblyfestival.com/whats-on/943-club-nvrlnd

