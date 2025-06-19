Club NVRLND brings Peter Pan, pop anthems and party chaos to the Edinburgh Fringe

An immersive nightclub musical set to a 2000s soundtrack, where Wendy’s wedding and Peter’s eternal youth collide

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here's to dancing, drinking and never growing up: Club NVRLND is coming to the Edinburgh Fringe.

The show is an immersive nightclub musical which throws back to J.M. Barrie's classic characters while also bringing a few 00s bangers along too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wendy is about to get married, but reuniting with a certain forever-young boy (can you guess?) at the wild Club NVRLND derails her plans. It raises the ultimate question for millennials, and for Wendy: is it really that bad to want to stay young forever?

Club NVRLND is the immersive musical that parties til morning.

Writer Jack Holden said: “People say we’re the Peter Pan generation — the ones who refuse to grow up. But with the state of the world as it is, can you really blame us?!"

Club NVRLND is a blast of a show that takes a poignant look at ageing, identity and escape.

Club NVRLND

Assembly Checkpoint

30 July - 24 August (not 6, 13 or 20) @ 21:15 (1 hour 20 min)