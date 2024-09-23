Collabro star releases debut album and unveils Edinburgh concert date

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Westway Music are delighted to announce the release of Jamie Lambert’s debut solo album "What I Was Made For", note-0 which will be followed by a UK tour in the autumn.

“What I Was Made For” is Jamie's love letter to the songs he has grown up loving. Each song has been chosen because it tells a story, and that's something Jamie really enjoys doing with everything he performs. They're the songs you know and love, with a couple of surprises, but not in the way that you know them.

This is Jamie's debut album after an incredibly successful career with Collabro, but now it's time for him to take centre stage and tell his story.

Anyone who preorders the album from the official Westway store https://jamielambert.tmstor.es/, will get the first opportunity to purchase tickets to an exclusive album launch event in September in London.

Jamie Lambert

Jamie said: “I am so incredibly excited to release What I Was Made For. It's basically me in an album. I've spent the last six months working hard with Westway and Ben Robbins to put something together that I feel really proud of.

"One of my favourite things about singing is that feeling when you just completely lose yourself in the music and some songs just lend themselves to that so well. That's what we've done with this album. I want to take people on a journey and show them the songs that I love singing.”

Neil O’Brien, MD of Westway Music adds, “We’re thrilled to have signed Jamie and to be releasing his debut solo album. He has a stunning voice, and this album is going to be a treat for all his and Collabro’s fans worldwide.”

Jamie is set to appear at the Edinburgh Assembly Rooms, Music Hall, on Thursday 21 November as part of his UK tour. Tickets and information: https://www.cuffeandtaylor.com/touring

For 10 years Jamie has been part of Collabro who, after winning Britain's Got Talent in 2014, went on to have global success, selling 3 million albums worldwide, performing 7 headline UK tours with dates at the Royal Albert Hall and the London Palladium, and selling over 500,000 tickets in their time together.

He is also an Olivier Award nominated producer with Lambert Jackson Productions.