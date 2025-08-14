Comedian Edy Hurst announces the Edinburgh Fringe Witch Trials 2025

Edy Hurst, Ingenious Fools & Liebenspiel Productions have joined forces to discover, once and for who shall be named the Edinburgh Festival Fringe’s favourite fictional Witch of 2025.

Performers and audiences alike are invited to help decide which witch witch is the best from the worlds of folklore and pop culture.

The shortlisted sorceresses will be invited to “Witch It Out” at a grand finale at 00:30, Sunday 17th August (Saturday night/ technically the early hours of Sunday) in Live from the Witch Trials as part of the Bedlam Lates series. https://bedlamfringe.co.uk/late/

Which Witch?

Fans of witches can also see Edy Hurst's Wonderfull Discoverie of Witches in the Countie of Himself at Assembly Roxy Downstairs until 24th August.

This magical and mystical comedy theatre show offers a humorous, heartfelt and unique insight into the shifting and sometimes mysterious world of late-stage ADHD diagnosis. Drawing on his potentially magical ancestry, Edy seamlessly weaves together engaging storytelling, absurdist humour and important messages about the Vengaboys 1998 debut album to discover whether his struggles are linked to magical gifts.

https://assemblyfestival.com/whats-on/955-edy-hursts-wonderfull-discoverie-of-witches-in-the-countie-of-himself