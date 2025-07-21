Comedy legend Bobby Davro returns to The Fringe following last year's sell-out success

Bobby is back! After last year’s triumphant sell-out full debut run at the Fringe and following a rip-roaring national tour, comedy legend Bobby Davro returns with a brand-new show. With queues running round the block and raucous laughter echoing up George IV Bridge, Davro took Edinburgh by storm last August. Now he hits the city again with Funny Magnet… The title says it all!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bobby says: "I was blown away by the audience's reaction to my debut Edinburgh Fringe show last year, so am very excited to be returning with more jokes, more impressions and more songs- if it's funny it's in the show!"

Audience reviews

“Couldn't stop laughing from start to finish.”

Bobby Davro

“Bobby’s ability to ad lib and involve and react to audience is class”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Great to see Bobby live on stage – the gags kept on coming with perfect timing, and the audience loved them!”

Bobby Davro has been one of the UK's top comics and best-known celebrity entertainers for over 40 years. Over the years, he has appeared on numerous TV shows from Live at Her Majesty's to many of his own, through to regular appearances on Eastenders and shows including Dancing on Ice. His popularity was at its highest during the mid-1980s with his own Saturday night ITV shows, Bobby Davro on the Box, Bobby Davro's TV Annual andBobby Davro's TV Weekly.

He also made appearances on the popular comedy impressions sketch show a. He then went on to play Vinnie Monks in BBC's Eastenders in 2007 and has appeared on a host of reality type shows including Celebrity Big Brother, Dancing On Ice and Celebrity Come Dine With Me. He has headlined for over fifteen years in pantomime across the country and his live stand up shows are legendary.

Bobby Davro

Here he is, a comedian at the top of his game, back live on stage with a masterclass in stand-up comedy.

BOBBY DAVRO - FUNNY MAGNET RUNS AT FRANKENSTEIN PUB, BIER KELLER, GEORGE IV BRIDGE AT 9pm FROM 1 TO 24 AUGUST.

To book tickets http://www.frankensteinedinburgh.co.u/

+44 (0)131 226 0000