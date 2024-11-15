Community Christmas night at Dobbies’ Edinburgh store

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dobbies Garden Centres is getting ready to welcome residents to its Edinburgh store for the annual Christmas Shopping Night in collaboration with National Charity Partner, Teenage Cancer Trust.

Gather the family and kick off the festivities at Dobbies’ Edinburgh store on Thursday 21 November with special offers, including £5 off £25 and £10 off £50 to spend on the night, tastings, demonstrations and entertainment, from 5-9pm.

Guests in attendance will be treated to a complimentary glass of fizz on arrival and get to experience Christmas, in every sense.

Those attending can enjoy tucking into freshly-baked Quarter Variant Cakes, that can be purchased for 20% off on the night, tasty condiments from Mrs Bridges, sweet treats from chocolatiers Lindt, and the adults can sample tipples from Secret Garden. They can also take part in a raffle and get top tips during a live demonstration on how to make your own wreath, as well as the option to book into the restaurant for a special two-course Christmas menu for just £17. There will also be 20% off all Waitrose Christmas food on the night.

Christmas Shopping Night at Dobbies

The Garden Centre will be unveiling a Christmas tree that has been decorated by Teenage Cancer Trust. There will also be entertainment from Chaplin’s Disco and Aurora who will be playing the flute, and Holy Trinity Handbells will be playing in the outside courtyard area.

Locals can also browse Dobbies’ 2024 festive collections, with a variety of themes and products to suit every taste and budget at a discount.

Dobbies’ Edinburgh store will also be collaborating with IND!E Pop-Up to host SH Designs, a colourful stationery and gifts company that uses original artwork and pattern designs. Customers can browse and buy these gorgeous products in-store from Monday 18 November, with the independent wrapping up the collaboration on Thursday 28 November, but set to return in December (Monday 9 – Sunday 15).

Matt Hopkins from IND!E said: "We’re thrilled to bring SH Designs, as part of IND!E's pop-up experience, to Dobbies’ Edinburgh store for their Christmas Shopping Night. We want to connect local shoppers with independent retailers, and events like this are a great way to do this.”

Jenna Bavidge, General Manager of Dobbies Edinburgh, is excited to give communities near the Edinburgh store a festive experience. She said: “Our Shopping Night gives locals an opportunity to come together and celebrate the start of the festive season, exploring Christmas in every sense. Thank you to everyone who has supported us with this event.

“We want to give everyone visiting the Edinburgh store a memorable visit, and we hope everyone enjoys the charity Christmas Shopping Night. Guests will also get to support Teenage Cancer Trust with their ticket purchase, a great cause that’s providing life-changing care and support to young people with cancer across the UK.”

Tickets are priced at £1, available at www.dobbies.com and in-store, and all proceeds from ticket sales and additional fundraising on the night will be donated to Teenage Cancer Trust.

Explore Dobbies' new season ranges and browse festive inspiration at Christmas In Every Sense At www.dobbies.com.