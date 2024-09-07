Concert to celebrate 30th anniversary of older people’s charity

A West Lothian charity which supports older people is celebrating its 30th anniversary year with a special musical concert.

The “It’s Showtime!” concert takes place on Tuesday 1st October at the Regal Reconnect Theatre in Bathgate. Conceived, planned and delivered by the Network’s long-standing choir, The Network Singers, the concert will feature songs from across the decades. Also featuring are a group from the Whitburn Heartlands Band and guest singer Leona Corio.

The West Lothian 50+ Network has been in existence since 1994. Its main aim is to combat social isolation and loneliness in older people. The organisation is underpinned by many member volunteers who lead and support some 70 different interest groups and activities. With around 650 members, some 10% of its members are actively involved in volunteering.

Network Chair Sue Bedford-Visser said: “Thirty years ago, our founding members hit upon a formula that continues to work well today. Members doing things for other members, sharing their time, talents and passions, in a spirit of friendship and companionship. That’s something worth celebrating.”

“Over the years, many volunteers have generously given their time to develop a strong network of over-fifties who support each other in later life. We make things happen for ourselves and help each other to keep active and connected through our many special interest groups, social events and outings. We are grateful to our choir who have found this special way for everyone to come together in celebration.”

“The concert is open to Network members, friends, family and the wider community in the hope that many will join us to mark and celebrate this special year”.

The concert starts at 7pm, with doors and the Regal’s bar open from 6pm.

Tickets are now on sale at the Network’s members’ hub (14 George St, Bathgate) or online at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/the-network-singers-present-its-showtime-tickets-1002045112907