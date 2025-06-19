Craig Hill is back with Wait ‘Til You See My Entrance!

By James Macfarlane
Contributor
Published 19th Jun 2025, 17:29 BST
Updated 20th Jun 2025, 10:20 BST
Icon, superstar and all round Fringe legend Craig Hill returns to the Fringe with a glorious hour of cheeky gags and camp charisma.

This isn't just stand-up, this is a full blown, balls to the wall comedy event.

Craig Hill said: “There’s something so magical about the Edinburgh Fringe every year, and for me, it hasn’t lost any sense of that excitement and anticipation - I literally, can’t wait to get on that stage!"

A nominee for the Sir Billy Connolly Spirit of Glasgow Award in both 2023 and 2024, Craig's show will guarantee you laughs, heart and maybe even the roof blown off the venue - certainly not for the first time.

Craig Hill is back, bringing the giggles, gags, and glorious entrances
Craig Hill is back, bringing the giggles, gags, and glorious entrances

Craig Hill Wait ‘Til You See My Entrance!

31 July -24 August 2025 (not 11,18,12 & 19)at 7.20pm (60 min) at Just The Tonic ,Nucleus, Atomic Room

Tickets £10 - £19.50

BSL Interpreted performances 14 & 23 August

Strong language/swearing

