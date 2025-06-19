Craig Hill is back with Wait ‘Til You See My Entrance!
This isn't just stand-up, this is a full blown, balls to the wall comedy event.
Craig Hill said: “There’s something so magical about the Edinburgh Fringe every year, and for me, it hasn’t lost any sense of that excitement and anticipation - I literally, can’t wait to get on that stage!"
A nominee for the Sir Billy Connolly Spirit of Glasgow Award in both 2023 and 2024, Craig's show will guarantee you laughs, heart and maybe even the roof blown off the venue - certainly not for the first time.
Craig Hill Wait ‘Til You See My Entrance!
31 July -24 August 2025 (not 11,18,12 & 19)at 7.20pm (60 min) at Just The Tonic ,Nucleus, Atomic Room
Tickets £10 - £19.50
BSL Interpreted performances 14 & 23 August
Strong language/swearing