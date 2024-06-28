Cultivating the Power of Resilience
Why is it that some people cope with adversity so well, while others don’t? Well, the thing that makes all the difference is, resilience. In a world where change is constant, resilience is a superpower. It allows us to navigate life's uncertainties with confidence and thrive. It equips us with the strength to toughen up in tough times, bounce back with positivity and come out a little wiser, a little better for the experience.
“In silence I am able to develop my resilience," says Sister Jayanti. “If I'm strong I can deal with what happens around me. If I don't have that inner capacity, I'm not able to deal with the challenges in the right way and my anxiety intensifies."
Keynote Speaker: Sister Jayanti is an expert in the field of meditation with over 50 years of experience. She travels widely addressing individuals, politicians, business leaders and many more on topics ranging from the environment, women ́s empowerment and well-being.
About Us: Brahma Kumaris, Inner Space offer FREE online and in-person meditation and self-development events. As a registered charity in Scotland No.SC040512, all our events are offered free of charge, not just in Edinburgh, but all across the UK & Worldwide. edinburgh.innerspace.org
Event Details: • Date: Monday 8 July • Time: 6.30pm to 8pm • Location: ImagineX, Yotel Edinburgh, 68-73 Queen Street, Edinburgh EH2 4NA • Registration: Free event. No registration required
