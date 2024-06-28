Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A blend of lecture, meditation, reflective exercise, personal stories and Q & A; exploring why resilience matters, how to build it on a personal level and help others do the same.

Why is it that some people cope with adversity so well, while others don’t? Well, the thing that makes all the difference is, resilience. In a world where change is constant, resilience is a superpower. It allows us to navigate life's uncertainties with confidence and thrive. It equips us with the strength to toughen up in tough times, bounce back with positivity and come out a little wiser, a little better for the experience.

“In silence I am able to develop my resilience," says Sister Jayanti. “If I'm strong I can deal with what happens around me. If I don't have that inner capacity, I'm not able to deal with the challenges in the right way and my anxiety intensifies."

Keynote Speaker: Sister Jayanti is an expert in the field of meditation with over 50 years of experience. She travels widely addressing individuals, politicians, business leaders and many more on topics ranging from the environment, women ́s empowerment and well-being.

Cultivating the Power of Resilience

About Us: Brahma Kumaris, Inner Space offer FREE online and in-person meditation and self-development events. As a registered charity in Scotland No.SC040512, all our events are offered free of charge, not just in Edinburgh, but all across the UK & Worldwide. edinburgh.innerspace.org