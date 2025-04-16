40 tasty real ales .... where to start?

Tickets are now available for this year’s Currie Beer & Curry Festival, at the Currie Community Centre on Friday 6th and Saturday 7th June.

The highly popular annual event will offer a choice of 40 tasty real ales, lager, wines, cider, Prosecco and alcohol-free offerings. There will be live music on both nights.

A limited number of “early bird” tickets are on sale at £20, covering entry, a commemorative one-third-pint glass and three drink tokens. Once these are gone, the standard price is £22.

All profits raised are given to local charities and good causes.