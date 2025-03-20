Dallahan with special guests.....Kim Carnie Trio and Cahalen Morrison in Edinburgh.

Launched in Edinburgh in 2013, the internationally acclaimed Dallahan return to the band’s city of birth for a specially self-curated night of folk music.

Having not played for an Edinburgh audience in nearly three years, the World-Folk four piece invite two very special guest acts to join them on the bill for what they are calling their own micro-festival at Summerhall.

Bringing along with them artists that are loved and admired by the band, Dallahan will close the night for what will be their biggest Edinburgh gig to date.

Three award winning acts in one night will make this a very special night which anyone with the vaguest interest in folk music will not want to miss!

Dallahan

Dallahan with Kim Carnie Trio and Cahalen Morrison play La Belle Angele on Saturday April 19.

Doors: 7pm.

Tickets: £22.50. Venue: 0131 2201161.