Daniel O’Donnell to perform at Edinburgh’s Usher Hall

Daniel O’Donnell, one of Ireland’s most beloved entertainers, has announced the release of his new album Now and Then, out on 3rd October 2025 via Demon Records. Fans in Scotland will have the chance to hear the new material live when Daniel performs at Edinburgh’s iconic Usher Hall on Wednesday 15th October as part of his UK tour.

With a career spanning more than 40 years, Daniel has become a household name across the UK and Ireland. The Donegal-born star has sold over 10 million albums, achieved 12 gold-selling records, and notched up 11 Top 30 singles. Known for his warm voice, easy charm, and genuine rapport with audiences, he continues to attract both long-time supporters and new generations of fans.

Now and Then sees Daniel revisiting the music that first shaped him, combining brand-new songs with country and pop classics. The 14-track collection features heartfelt versions of John Denver’s Take Me Home, Country Roads, Don Williams’ You’re My Best Friend, Keith Whitley’s When You Say Nothing at All, and Stevie Wonder’s I Just Called to Say I Love You. Alongside these well-loved songs are new works by Irish songwriters including Don Mescall and Patsy Kavanagh.

“This album is the best of everything I love to sing,” Daniel explains. “It’s about reconnecting with the roots of the music that has always meant so much to me.”

The Edinburgh concert marks the final stop on Daniel’s October UK tour, which also includes performances in Bridlington, Stockport, Croydon, Llandudno, and Newcastle. These shows will be particularly poignant, as Daniel has revealed he will take a sabbatical in 2026 after celebrating 45 years on the road.

For Scottish fans, the Usher Hall performance promises an evening of timeless classics, new favourites, and the heartfelt sincerity that has made Daniel O’Donnell one of the most enduring figures in music.

Now and Then is released on 3rd October 2025 on Demon Records, available on CD, vinyl, and as a deluxe 2CD edition.