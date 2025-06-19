David and Katie get re-married: Fringe’s messiest couple returns to the altar (again)
Love is many things to many people. To some, it's intimate, personal and the best thing in the world. To David Carl and Katie Hartman, however, it's loud, messy and performed in front of a live audience with a unity volcano.
This is a dark show of absurd rituals, frantic vow renewals and absolutely chaotic relationship advice from a couple who have broken up and got back together again more times than they'd like to admit.
Come for the romance. Stay for its passive aggressive nature. This unhinged show will definitely leave audiences wanting to RSVP for another viewing.
David and Katie Get Re-Married
Venue: Underbelly Bristo Square (Fresian)
Dates: 30th July – 24 August (not 12th)
Tickets: £8.50 - £14
Content Warnings: Audience participation, strobe lighting, strong language/swearing
Age Guidance: 14+
Running Time: 60 Min