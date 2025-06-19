David and Katie get re-married: Fringe’s messiest couple returns to the altar (again)

A musical wedding spectacular for anyone who's ever broken up, made up, and decided to try chaos one more time

Love is many things to many people. To some, it's intimate, personal and the best thing in the world. To David Carl and Katie Hartman, however, it's loud, messy and performed in front of a live audience with a unity volcano.

This is a dark show of absurd rituals, frantic vow renewals and absolutely chaotic relationship advice from a couple who have broken up and got back together again more times than they'd like to admit.

Come for the romance. Stay for its passive aggressive nature. This unhinged show will definitely leave audiences wanting to RSVP for another viewing.

For better, for worse, for the Fringe.

David and Katie Get Re-Married

Venue: Underbelly Bristo Square (Fresian)

Dates: 30th July – 24 August (not 12th)

Tickets: £8.50 - £14

Content Warnings: Audience participation, strobe lighting, strong language/swearing

Age Guidance: 14+

Running Time: 60 Min