Dazzling student creations brought to life at QMU Costume Showcase

A vibrant theatrical catwalk show celebrating the creativity, craftsmanship and collaboration of Queen Margaret University’s talented BA (Hons) Costume Design and Construction students, is set to dazzle audiences across two dates this May.

Taking place at the renowned Traverse Theatre, the QMU Costume Showcase will unveil a bold and beautiful collection of historical, fantastical, whimsical, and elegant costume designs, which have all been meticulously crafted by students for live events and productions throughout their time on the course.

The 2025 showcase draws upon the wonder and magic that costumes can bring to theatre – think Tim Burton’s Alice in Wonderland and Kim Henson’s Labyrinth - bringing the audience into a wonderland that has a dark fantasy undertone, while holding the overall appearance of the Edwardian curiosity and oddities style.

Dr Susan Martin, Programme Leader of Costume Design and Construction at QMU, said: “Each year, QMU’s Costume Showcase provides the perfect platform to witness the talent of the next generation of costume professionals—bold in vision, meticulous in craft, and full of passion.

QMU Costume Showcase brochure

“Not only is the showcase a celebration of our students’ outstanding design work, but also a powerful demonstration of what happens when creativity meets collaboration. Behind the scenes, a large team of students, in roles such as stage management, wardrobe maintenance, dressing, technical support, and modelling, have come together to make the showcase possible - a testament to the spirit of teamwork that defines QMU’s Costume Design and Construction course.”

In addition to the 45-minute performance, an exhibition of graduating student work will be on display in the Traverse Bar, offering guests the chance to explore the inspiration, process and artistry behind the designs.

This year’s showcase includes work created for the Brunton Theatre’s annual pantomime, in collaboration with Wonder Fools Company. Students have also designed clothes for QMU’s Acting and Performance shows, most recently ‘Charley’s Aunt, Blue Stockings’,a photographic reinterpretation of ‘Sleeping Beauty’, and a fantasy promenade version of ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’, created exclusively for the Costume Showcase catwalk. Each production highlights the students' versatility, industry-readiness, and commitment to storytelling through costume design. All costumes will be modelled by students from across QMU’s performing arts department.

The QMU Costume Showcase 2025 will be taking place on Friday, May 2 at 7.30pm, and Saturday, May 3 at 12.30pm.

QMU Costume Showcase 2025

Prints and merchandise will also be available to purchase before and after the show in the Traverse Bar.

Join us in celebrating the skill, imagination, and hard work of QMU’s costume cohort - an unforgettable display of theatrical flair awaits.