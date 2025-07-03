Dear Evan Hansen, a musical with a message

The multi-award-winning stage musical Dear Evan Hansen, which plays the Edinburgh Playhouse this week demonstrates the struggles of mental illness.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With music and lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul and book by Steven Levenson, the premiere was at the Arena Stage Washington DC in June 2016 before a short off-Broadway run a year later then Music Box Theatre Broadway in December 2016 running until September 2022 when it closed. Nominated for nine Tony Awards it won six prompting a film version directed by Stephen Chbosky which had poor returns when it opened in September 2021.Additionally, though, the stage musical won two Olivier Awards and a Grammy for Best Musical theatre Album.

The West End production opened at the Noel Coward Theatre in November 2019, closed for over a year due to Covid in 2020 and closed for good in October 2022. This touring production opened at the home of the co-producers Nottingham Playhouse in September 2024 and concludes in Edinburgh this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The title refers to the start of a letter, but one you would write to yourself as part of your therapy to get a better understanding of yourself. Evan is a loner, a nervous nerd with no friends really, but we see how that all changes. Kirriemuir born Ryan Kopel plays Evan and is the central character getting the first big song Waving Through A Window, not only did he perform wellbut he knocked it out of the park. At college we met Connor (played by understudy Will Forgrave). He is a bully, a drug user and doesn’t get along with his sister Zoe or his parents played by Richard Hurst and Helen Anker.

Lauren Conroy from Fife as Zoe

It is a very modern script, ahead of its time with texts, social media and crowd funding while tackling issues of metal health, youth relationships and drug misuse, a challenge managed effectively by director Adam Penford. We see how a lie could expand like a snowball down a hill and all with great songs like (what has become a strapline and a hashtag) You Will Be Found sung by Evan, Zoe, Alana (Vivian Panka) and Jared (Tom Dickerson), Evan’s pal who fakes some emails for cash. LaurenConroy from Glenrothes, a former KAOS (Kirkcaldy Amateur Operatic Society) member as sister Zoe gets her big number Requiem and rightfully gets wild applause. There are melodies here that hint on the writers’ future triumphs like The Greatest Showman or LA LA Land and all beautifully orchestrated by Michael Bradley and his 9-piece orchestra.

I am avoiding going over the full plot as it twists cleverly so much you need to see it and explains the reason for the growing cult following and reasons for the queues for the array of merchandise. This musical works on so many levels.

Dear Evan Hansen at Edinburgh Playhouse until July 5, tickets: https://www.atgtickets.com/shows/dear-evan-hansen/edinburgh-playhouse/