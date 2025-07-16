Dictionary Corner queen Susie Dent to celebrate the joys of the English language on new tour

Ever wondered why a group of crows is called a murder… or why owls form a parliament? Does Gen-Z slang make you tear your hair out, and are our local dialects really dying out? Which orange came first, the colour or the fruit?

Countdown co-presenter, best-selling author, and Britain’s best-loved wordsmith, Susie Dent aims to unravel these and many more mysteries of the English language when she brings her all-new tour Word Perfect to The Queen’s Hall in Edinburgh on Saturday September 6.

After more than three decades in Dictionary Corner, Susie will be sharing a brand-new collection of facts and stories from the wonderful world of words – reminding us just how unpredictable and utterly magical our mother tongue can be.

Tickets are on sale NOW from nothird.co.uk/susie-dent or direct from venues.

Speaking about her new tour, Susie said:“The English language will never stop surprising and delighting me: it is as wayward as it is majestic, while the dictionary is as full of magic, drama and adventure as you will find anywhere.

“I can’t wait to walk down some more of its secret alleyways with the Word Perfect audiences, and to hear their own questions about our curious mother tongue!”

Susie Dent: Word Perfectfollows Susie’s 74-date tour The Secret Life Of Words which ran from 2018 to 2024.

Susie Dent is a writer and broadcaster, best known as co-presenter and the ‘queen of Dictionary Corner’ on C4’s Countdown and its sister comedy show 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown. She was appointed an MBE in 2024, the same year her debut novel, Guilty by Definition, was published. Susie’s new books, Words For Life, and The Roots We Share: 100 Words That Bring Us Together, will be released in the autumn.

For more information about Susie Dent: Word Perfect visit nothird.co.uk/susie-dent