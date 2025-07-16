Diona Doherty explores Motherhood, Identity and Flamingos in Fringe debut

Best known to TV audiences for her scene-stealing roles in Derry Girls and Soft Border Patrol, Northern Irish comedian Diona Doherty is swapping the small screen for the Edinburgh stage this August as she makes her stand-up debut at the Fringe with Get Your Pink Back! at Monkey Barrel.

Drawing inspiration from an online clip about flamingos losing their colour after becoming parents, Doherty’s show delves into the reality of modern motherhood and the struggle to rediscover yourself amid sleepless nights and endless laundry. It was the unexpected analogy between drained birds and drained mums that sparked something for the performer, prompting her to re-evaluate what had happened to her once-vibrant self.

The show is part confessional, part comeback. In the hour-long set, Doherty recounts taking on a mix of new hobbies—from Zumba to choir practice, Kerby to silent retreats—all in the name of reclaiming her sense of self. Alongside the humour, the show doesn’t shy away from heavier themes either, reflecting on her experiences with post-natal depression, infertility and IVF.

No stranger to a punchline, Doherty has been a familiar face on the BBC’s The Blame Game since 2020 and recently returned to the BBC New Comedy Awards as a judge, following her own run to the finals. She’s also made appearances on Radio 4’s The News Quiz and Breaking The News, and her writing credits span radio plays, theatre commissions and viral sketches.

(c) KHARA PRINGLE

Yet Get Your Pink Back! feels like a personal milestone for the Derry-born performer. After years of scripted roles and character work, this is a rare glimpse of Doherty as herself—tired, honest and funny, with just the right amount of glitter.

Diona Doherty’s debut stand up show ‘Get Your Pink Back!’ will be at the Monkey Barrel 2 for the entire fringe for tickets go to www.edfringe.com