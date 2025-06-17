Disco Palast: Martin Kemp Back to the 80s at Brewhemia!

Get ready to dance like it's the 80s all over again at Disco Palast with Martin Kemp – a day full of neon lights and retro vibes awaits!

Disco Palast presents: Martin Kemp – Back to the 80s

Sunday 27th July

Wham! Bam! Get ready to rewind the clock as 80s icon, heartthrob, and Spandau Ballet legend Martin Kemp lands at Brewhemia for one glorious, neon-soaked afternoon of pure retro revelry.

Disco Palast: Martin Kemp Back to the 80s!

He’s spinning the biggest anthems of the decade—from Duran Duran to Madonna, George Michael to Chaka Khan, and of course, a little Gold for good measure. Expect colossal singalongs, disco delirium, and more throwbacks than your high school reunion.

Doors open at 3pm for ticket holders—but why wait 'til then to get the party started?

Boozy Brunch: The Pre-Party Power Move

From 1pm–3pm, join us for Brewhemia’s Boozy Brunch – the ultimate warm-up act with live music from Sax on Legs, fabulous food, flowing fizz, and a guaranteed seat for the evening show. Yes, a guaranteed seat. (Your dancing feet will thank you later.)

Spots are limited and reserved exclusively for ticket holders. To book your brunch table and make your 80s dreams come true, contact our Events Team at

0131 226 9560

So… grab your shoulder pads, revive your perm, raid the attic for anything neon and join us under the disco ball as Martin Kemp turns Brewhemia into the wildest 80s time machine.

Tickets include entry only. Brunch and tables must be booked separately. Contact the events team for table bookings and drinks packages (while availability lasts).

Big hair encouraged. Inhibitions not required.