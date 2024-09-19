Discover creativity on your doorstep at Edinburgh Open Workshop

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Edinburgh Open Workshop is delighted to be taking part in Doors Open Day once again. Marking its 35th anniversary, this city-wide festival grants the public special access to some of the most interesting and creative spaces in our community.

During Doors Open Day, members of the public will have the unique opportunity to explore the EOW building where they can check out the fully-equipped artist studios and workshops, have a go at making their own creations, meet the resident makers and enjoy an exhibition showcasing their work.

Examples will include furniture design, textiles and upholstery all created at EOW and available to buy or commission directly from the makers.

Free 30-minute tours leave from reception every hour from 11am to 3pm and will include visits to the facility’s woodwork, metalwork, textile and screen printing areas, as well as a new 9m x 18m exhibition and community space.

Visitors to EOW trying out an introductory woodworking class.

With access to a private eight seat meeting room, kitchen facilities, a dance floor and presentation equipment, this area is now available to hire for meetings, rehearsals and other community activities.

Adults and children (aged 13+) can try using some of the specialist tools and equipment with a choice of supervised workshops on the day.

These include woodwork and welding tasters where participants create an architecturally-inspired wooden candle base, engrave a metal key chain or weld a door nameplate to take away with them. Each session lasts between 60 and 90 minutes and costs £25 per person. Please book in advance through the website - www.edinburghopenworkshop.co.uk.

Natasha Lee-Walsh, director of EOW, said: “EOW is delighted to be taking part in Doors Open Day for the fourth time. This is the only free festival to celebrate buildings and their stories. It gives us a great opportunity to invite the public in and showcase all the amazing work that takes place here.

Visitors can create architecturally-inspired candle holders during Doors Open Day.

"Our talented resident makers will be on hand to present and talk about their work, and hopefully inspire some new makers to take part in our workshops on the day.”

Edinburgh Open Workshop will be welcoming visitors on Saturday, September 28, 10am to 4pm. Free tours will leave from reception every hour on the hour from 11am to 3pm.