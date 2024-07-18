Dobbies’ Edinburgh store celebrates National Allotment Week with free gardening workshops

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Grow How workshops throughout the month will focus on allotment gardening

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dobbies, the UK's leading garden centre retailer, is celebrating National Allotment Week (August 12-18) by inviting gardening enthusiasts along to its Edinburgh store for a series of free Grow How workshops throughout the month, focusing on allotment gardening.

The sessions are designed for both seasoned allotment pros and those just starting out, gaining valuable skills and knowledge to make plots flourish, taking place on the first Saturday of the month, then every Wednesday throughout August at 10.30am and 3.30pm at Dobbies’ Edinburgh store.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dobbies’ Grow How sessions will equip gardeners on the best late-summer crops to sow in August for a flourishing harvest later in the season, how to prune your summer fruits to maximise its yield and ways you can ready the allotment for any upcoming holidays with watering techniques.

August’s Grow How sessions will cover the topic of allotment gardening.

For the month of August, guests attending Grow How sessions in the Edinburgh store will have the chance to donate to the Stroke Association, to mark National Allotment Week. Dobbies has supported Stroke Association for several years. Gardening is known to have a positive impact on both the physical and emotional recovery of stroke survivors and the charity supports several groups with allotments across the UK.

Dobbies’ Plant Buyer, Nigel Lawton, is looking forward to welcoming people along to August’s sessions in Edinburgh. He said: “Growing your own produce is something that we’re really passionate about at Dobbies. It is also growing in popularity, as many gardeners recognise the benefits of growing fresh produce in both the taste and the positive impact it can have on physical and mental health.

“A thriving allotment isn't just about delicious homegrown produce – it's about getting your hands dirty, enjoying the outdoors and feeling a sense of accomplishment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We're thrilled to be working alongside our friends at the Stroke Association to encourage gardeners of all abilities to learn valuable skills and discover how allotments can benefit wellbeing at our Grow How sessions in the Edinburgh store.”

Saul Heselden, Head of Corporate Partnerships at the Stroke Association, said: “Recovering from a stroke can bring lots of challenges, but finding joy in the simple pleasures of nature can make a real difference. Gardening can provide a much-needed boost to both your physical and mental health, and allotments provide an affordable way for people to experience the benefits of gardening, while also growing their own produce.

“Right now, the Stroke Association can only reach one-third of the survivors who most need support. We want to reach all those in need, but we can only do this with the generosity of our supporters like Dobbies. We’re incredibly grateful they have chosen to fundraise through the Grow How workshops at the Edinburgh store to raise vital funds for people affected by stroke.”

Dobbies is also a sponsor of the Stroke Association’s Strength in Bloom virtual garden, where visitors are invited to donate by planting symbolic flowers and trees, or selecting a plaque to dedicate to an individual affected by stroke.

Find out more www.stroke.org.uk/garden/virtual.

For more information about Dobbies’ Grow How August session in the Edinburgh store, visit www.dobbies.comvents.