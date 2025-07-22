Doktor Kaboom returns to Edinburgh with explosive new science show

Science, comedy and chaos come together once again at this year’s Edinburgh Fringe with the return of Doktor Kaboom: Under Pressure!, a brand-new show making its international premiere at the Pleasance Courtyard – Beyond.

The run takes place from the 30th of July to the 25th of August (excluding the 6th and the 13th of August), with daily performances at 1.40pm.

Back for his fourth year at the Fringe, Doktor Kaboom (the stage persona of actor and comedian David Epley) delivers a fast-paced, interactive hour that combines laugh-out-loud comedy with real science experiments and a healthy dose of heart. The show, commissioned by the John F. Kennedy Center for the Arts in Washington, D.C., uses the physics of pressure as both a scientific topic and a metaphor for emotional and mental stress — making it as thoughtful as it is thrilling.

Audience members can expect jaw-dropping demonstrations like a vacuum cannon firing a ping pong ball at over 300 miles per hour, a steel bucket imploding under air pressure, a snowstorm on stage, and the return of Kaboom’s ever-popular hovercraft ride — with a lucky volunteer zooming across the stage on a cushion of air.

Kaboom’s mission goes beyond wow-factor science. Throughout the show, he offers empowering messages for young audiences, encouraging curiosity, resilience, and self-belief. With a string of accolades — including the 2025 SPARK Award for Outstanding Contributions to Science Education and the 2024 WOW Award for Best Family Show — Under Pressure! continues his reputation for smart, meaningful, and thoroughly entertaining family theatre.

Suitable for ages 8 and up, the show promises laughs, learning, and plenty of chances for kids (and adults) to get involved. Parents, be warned — you’ll be laughing just as hard as the children.

Doktor Kaboom!’s new show ‘Under Pressure’ will be at the Pleasance Courtyard Beyond at 1.40pm for the entire fringe for tickets go to www.edfringe.com