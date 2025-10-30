Down For The Count Swing Orchestra "Swing Into Christmas Coming To The Queens Hall, Edinburgh

Sunday 30th November, The Queens Hall, 85-89 Clerk St. Edinburgh. EH8 9TG. Doors: 6.30pm. Tickets: £40.50/£36.50/£30.50 Box Office: 0131 668 2019. Email: [email protected]

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Down for the Count Swing Orchestra are set to hit the road from November with their much-loved show Swing Into Christmas! Mixing fresh arrangements of both festive and non-festive classics with the band’s signature wit and flair, this show has become an annual tradition for music fans all over the country.

Formed in 2005 and directed by conductor and compère Mike Paul-Smith, the 30-piece “big-band with strings” comprises some of the nation’s top vocalists and instrumentalists, making it one of the largest swing bands currently touring the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Artists like Frank Sinatra and Nat ‘King’ Cole would often have a string section in the band when they recorded,” says Mike. “But these days, touring productions tend to reduce the band size to the bare minimum. We’ll have 30 musicians on stage, and every note is completely live.”