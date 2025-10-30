Down For The Count Swing Orchestra "Swing Into Christmas Coming To The Queens Hall, Edinburgh
The Down for the Count Swing Orchestra are set to hit the road from November with their much-loved show Swing Into Christmas! Mixing fresh arrangements of both festive and non-festive classics with the band’s signature wit and flair, this show has become an annual tradition for music fans all over the country.
Formed in 2005 and directed by conductor and compère Mike Paul-Smith, the 30-piece “big-band with strings” comprises some of the nation’s top vocalists and instrumentalists, making it one of the largest swing bands currently touring the UK.
“Artists like Frank Sinatra and Nat ‘King’ Cole would often have a string section in the band when they recorded,” says Mike. “But these days, touring productions tend to reduce the band size to the bare minimum. We’ll have 30 musicians on stage, and every note is completely live.”