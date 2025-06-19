Down to chance: The true story of a radio heroine in the wake of America’s most powerful earthquake

On Good Friday in 1964, the most powerful earthquake in American history toppled buildings, reduced cities to rubble and triggered deadly landslides.

But among the chaos, one woman's voice cut through all the static.

This woman was Genie Chance, part-time radio reporter and full time mother. It was Genie who was the unsung hero who helped her town recover, one radio broadcast at a time.

Making it's Edinburgh debut this year with just two actors playing 20 characters in real time, Down to Chance is a high octane retelling of that fateful accident on Good Friday.

Two actors, twenty characters, one massive earthquake.

Down To Chance

In Partnership with: Maybe You Like It, Theatre Royal Plymouth and Pleasance

Venue: Beside, Pleasance Courtyard

Dates: 30th July – 25th August (not 12th August) @2.10pm.

Review From: 1st August

Tickets From: £10 Previews; £13 Monday - Thursday; £15 Friday - Sunday; 2 for £15 on 4th and 5th Aug

Content Warnings: Potentially distressing or triggering themes - based on and set during a real-life earthquake. Though there are no scenes that are dealing directly with injury or death, and it handles those issues with a light touch, it is of course part of the narrative. We also show some images of the destruction caused - this is purely structural and features no people.

Age Guidance: 12+

Running Time: 60 minutes

Captioned Performance: 15th August