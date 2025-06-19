Down to chance: The true story of a radio heroine in the wake of America’s most powerful earthquake
But among the chaos, one woman's voice cut through all the static.
This woman was Genie Chance, part-time radio reporter and full time mother. It was Genie who was the unsung hero who helped her town recover, one radio broadcast at a time.
Making it's Edinburgh debut this year with just two actors playing 20 characters in real time, Down to Chance is a high octane retelling of that fateful accident on Good Friday.
In Partnership with: Maybe You Like It, Theatre Royal Plymouth and Pleasance
Venue: Beside, Pleasance Courtyard
Dates: 30th July – 25th August (not 12th August) @2.10pm.
Review From: 1st August
Tickets From: £10 Previews; £13 Monday - Thursday; £15 Friday - Sunday; 2 for £15 on 4th and 5th Aug
Content Warnings: Potentially distressing or triggering themes - based on and set during a real-life earthquake. Though there are no scenes that are dealing directly with injury or death, and it handles those issues with a light touch, it is of course part of the narrative. We also show some images of the destruction caused - this is purely structural and features no people.
Age Guidance: 12+
Running Time: 60 minutes
Captioned Performance: 15th August