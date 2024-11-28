Dr Benji Waterhouse comes to the Traverse

By Lina Soca
Contributor
Published 28th Nov 2024, 11:19 BST
Updated 28th Nov 2024, 12:40 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

On Saturday, 17th November, Dr Benji Waterhouse will visit the Traverse Theatre as part of his book tour for 'You Don't Have to Be Mad to Work Here'.

On Saturday, 17th November, Dr Benji Waterhouse will visit the Traverse Theatre as part of his book tour for 'You Don't Have to Be Mad to Work Here'.

The Sunday Times best-selling author and award-winning comedian will present an evening combining stand-up comedy, storytelling, and insights into mental healthcare. Audiences can expect a mix of personal anecdotes and professional experiences from his work as an NHS psychiatrist.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Dr Waterhouse will discuss his book, share patient stories, and host a Q&A session. The event will explore mental health through a combination of humour and serious reflection, offering a candid look at psychiatric practice.

Dr Benji WaterhouseDr Benji Waterhouse
Dr Benji Waterhouse

Drawing from his experiences as a front-line NHS doctor, Waterhouse will discuss the challenges of mental healthcare, including funding issues and patient experiences.

The evening aims to provide an engaging and informative perspective on mental health, balancing comedy with genuine insight.

Tickets available now.

Related topics:Traverse TheatreNHSThe Sunday TimesTickets
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice