Dr Benji Waterhouse comes to the Traverse

On Saturday, 17th November, Dr Benji Waterhouse will visit the Traverse Theatre as part of his book tour for 'You Don't Have to Be Mad to Work Here'.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Saturday, 17th November, Dr Benji Waterhouse will visit the Traverse Theatre as part of his book tour for 'You Don't Have to Be Mad to Work Here'.

The Sunday Times best-selling author and award-winning comedian will present an evening combining stand-up comedy, storytelling, and insights into mental healthcare. Audiences can expect a mix of personal anecdotes and professional experiences from his work as an NHS psychiatrist.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Waterhouse will discuss his book, share patient stories, and host a Q&A session. The event will explore mental health through a combination of humour and serious reflection, offering a candid look at psychiatric practice.

Dr Benji Waterhouse

Drawing from his experiences as a front-line NHS doctor, Waterhouse will discuss the challenges of mental healthcare, including funding issues and patient experiences.

The evening aims to provide an engaging and informative perspective on mental health, balancing comedy with genuine insight.

Tickets available now.