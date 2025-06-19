Dreamscape confronts police violence through hip-hop, poetry, and the final moments of a life

Rickerby Hinds’ internationally acclaimed work returns to the stage, blending beatboxing, spoken word and movement in a searing tribute to Tyeisha Miller

Twelve bullets, one girl, no second chances.

Hip-hop theatre becomes poetry and protest in Dreamscape, a bold and genre-defying work that revisits the hopes, memories and teenage dreams of Tyeisha Miller (renamed Myeisha Mills for the stage) through beatboxing, spoken word and hip-hop dance.

Written and directed by Rickerby Hinds, this critically acclaimed piece has already toured internationally and has been adapted into the film My Name Is Myeisha.

Dreamscape is protest, poetry, and power in motion.

Unflinching and poetic, Dreamscape does not ask for pity - it demands that we listen.

DREAMSCAPE

30 July - 23 August 13.30 (14.30) (Excl. 11 Aug) Gilded Balloon at Appleton Tower Bramley Theatre

