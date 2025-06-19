Dreamscape confronts police violence through hip-hop, poetry, and the final moments of a life
Twelve bullets, one girl, no second chances.
Hip-hop theatre becomes poetry and protest in Dreamscape, a bold and genre-defying work that revisits the hopes, memories and teenage dreams of Tyeisha Miller (renamed Myeisha Mills for the stage) through beatboxing, spoken word and hip-hop dance.
Written and directed by Rickerby Hinds, this critically acclaimed piece has already toured internationally and has been adapted into the film My Name Is Myeisha.
Unflinching and poetic, Dreamscape does not ask for pity - it demands that we listen.
DREAMSCAPE
30 July - 23 August 13.30 (14.30) (Excl. 11 Aug) Gilded Balloon at Appleton Tower Bramley Theatre