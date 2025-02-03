Duck & Waffle asks its Edinburgh diners – are you feeling lucky?

Lucky guests who land on a double “2” will WIN their entire table’s meal on them

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Duck & Waffle Edinburgh in St James Quarter is celebrating its second birthday this week, and all guests are invited to play a special birthday game that will see you dine for free.

Feeling lucky? Diners can roll a pair of red dice at the end of their meal between 9am and 4pm on Monday February 3rd - Sunday February 9th 2025 to win big. Lucky guests who land on a double “2” will win their entire table’s meal on them - a special gift to mark their 2nd Birthday milestone in Scotland's capital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Duck & Waffle Edinburgh General Manager, Alexander Winter said: "To celebrate our 2nd Birthday guests at Duck & Waffle Edinburgh will be invited to roll the dice before paying their bill. Land double twos and your entire meal for your table is on us - it’s our way of saying thank you for making the past two years unforgettable".

Roll the dice to win

The inimitable 'gastro diner,' opened in February 2023 at St James Quarter, Edinburgh following the success of their first location in London. Duck & Waffle Edinburgh celebrates the joy of delicious food and drink in a warm and buzzy atmosphere, morning to late night. This restaurant brand, which employs 50 - 60 people in their unique dining space in St James Quarter, is the vision of its founder Shimon Bokovza.

From epic city views in London to a stunning, theatrical design in Edinburgh, Duck & Waffle promises surprise and delight at every turn and expanded earlier this month with a new restaurant opening in Dubai. The menu is a brilliantly executed take on comfort food, crafted with the freshest ingredients and complemented by an iconoclastic cocktail selection.

Terms and conditions apply to the competition. Please visit https://duckandwaffle.com/edinburgh/whats-on/let-the-good-times-roll/ for full details and to book your dining experience.

For more information visit https the website and follow @duckandwaffle on Instagram. Open 7 days a week from 10am for brunch, dinner and cocktails.