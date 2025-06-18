Duck & Waffle Edinburgh celebrates Edinburgh Pride

By PHIL MACHUGH
Contributor
Published 18th Jun 2025, 12:44 BST
Updated 18th Jun 2025, 13:48 BST
The restaurant has introduced some Edinburgh Pride specials to the menu until 22nd June

Duck & Waffle Edinburgh is proud to announce its vibrant celebration of Edinburgh Pride, honouring the city's LGBTQIA+ community.

This year, Duck & Waffle Edinburgh is partnering with LGBT Health and Wellbeing, a leading Scottish charity dedicated to promoting the health, wellbeing, and equality of LGBTQIA+ people.

Throughout this week, the restaurant has introduced some Edinburgh Pride specials to the menu – with rainbow-inspired waffles and cocktails and a portion of proceeds from every sale supporting the charity's impactful work across Scotland.

Edinburgh Pride festival take place across 21st and 22nd June

Edinburgh Pride highlights at Duck & Waffle Edinburgh include;

THIRST TRAP COCKTAIL

Bombay Sapphire gin / aloe vera juice / verjus / Monin bubblegum syrup / crème de cassis / citrus. Served long over ice, topped with rose lemonade. Floral, fizzy, and fabulous.

RAINBOW DELIGHT WAFFLE

Pride Waffles and rainbow inspired cocktails are on the menu

buttermilk waffle, macerated strawberries, Chantilly rainbow cream, sprinkles

For every Pride special sold, Duck & Waffle Edinburgh will donate £1 to support LGBT Health and Wellbeing Scotland’s leading charity for LGBT+ adults, providing vital support through counselling, peer groups, and inclusive community events. For further details of the charity visit https://www.lgbthealth.org.uk

The Edinburgh Pride specials run until Sunday 22nd June 2025 and more details can be found at https://duckandwaffle.com/edinburgh/whats-on/Pride-specials/

Address:

Duck & Waffle Edinburgh

St James Quarter

400-402 St James Crescent

Edinburgh, EH1 3AE

www.duckandwaffle.com

