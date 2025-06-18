Duck & Waffle Edinburgh celebrates Edinburgh Pride
Duck & Waffle Edinburgh is proud to announce its vibrant celebration of Edinburgh Pride, honouring the city's LGBTQIA+ community.
This year, Duck & Waffle Edinburgh is partnering with LGBT Health and Wellbeing, a leading Scottish charity dedicated to promoting the health, wellbeing, and equality of LGBTQIA+ people.
Throughout this week, the restaurant has introduced some Edinburgh Pride specials to the menu – with rainbow-inspired waffles and cocktails and a portion of proceeds from every sale supporting the charity's impactful work across Scotland.
Edinburgh Pride highlights at Duck & Waffle Edinburgh include;
THIRST TRAP COCKTAIL
Bombay Sapphire gin / aloe vera juice / verjus / Monin bubblegum syrup / crème de cassis / citrus. Served long over ice, topped with rose lemonade. Floral, fizzy, and fabulous.
RAINBOW DELIGHT WAFFLE
buttermilk waffle, macerated strawberries, Chantilly rainbow cream, sprinkles
For every Pride special sold, Duck & Waffle Edinburgh will donate £1 to support LGBT Health and Wellbeing Scotland’s leading charity for LGBT+ adults, providing vital support through counselling, peer groups, and inclusive community events. For further details of the charity visit https://www.lgbthealth.org.uk
The Edinburgh Pride specials run until Sunday 22nd June 2025 and more details can be found at https://duckandwaffle.com/edinburgh/whats-on/Pride-specials/
Address:
Duck & Waffle Edinburgh
St James Quarter
400-402 St James Crescent
Edinburgh, EH1 3AE