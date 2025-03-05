Duck & Waffle Edinburgh celebrates International Waffle Day

By PHIL MACHUGH
Contributor
Published 5th Mar 2025, 14:17 BST
Updated 5th Mar 2025, 14:44 BST

Duck & Waffle Edinburgh is once again celebrating 'International Waffle Day' with the much-anticipated return of ‘Waffle Week’.

From Monday, 24th to Sunday 30th March, waffles will take centre stage in an imaginative showcase. Guests can expect an irresistible lineup of sweet and savoury creations that elevate the classic dish to new heights.

This year’s lineup is a celebration of creativity and features the savoury Smoked Salmon Waffle with cream cheese, rocket pesto and pickled shallots and the Scottish inspired Square Sausage & Egg with cheddar cheese, brown sauce, pickled onion and monster munch. On the sweeter side, the decadent Carrot Cake with cream cheese frosting, candied pecans, carrot crisps and cinnamon ice cream and the scrumptious Chocolate Peanut Butter Fudge with chocolate ganache, vanilla ice cream and peanut crunch. All available in addition to the a la carte menu.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Waffle Week is one of our most anticipated celebrations,” says Alex Winter, General Manager at Duck & Waffle Edinburgh. “It’s a chance to indulge, innovate and push the boundaries of flavour - we can’t wait to share our 2025’s delicious new creations".

CARROT CAKE cream cheese frosting, candied pecans, carrot crisps, cinnamon ice cream

International Waffle Day is celebrated globally on March 25th 2025. For more details and to book, visit: https://duckandwaffle.com/edinburgh/whats-on/waffle-week/

Reservations: https://duckandwaffle.com/edinburgh/reservations/. The restaurant accepts bookings up to two months in advance.

