East Lothian woodworking school marks 40 years with Graduate Exhibition and Furniture Sale

The Chippendale International School of Furniture, a globally recognised woodworking school based in East Lothian, Scotland, will celebrate its 40th anniversary in 2025 with a milestone Graduate Exhibition and Fine Furniture Sale, taking place from 12 to 14 June.

The much-anticipated event will showcase exceptional hand-crafted furniture from this year’s graduating cohort, which includes students hailing from Brazil, Hawaii, Edinburgh and beyond.

Founded in 1985 by Anselm Fraser, the school has become a hub for aspiring furniture makers worldwide, where traditional woodworking techniques inspire contemporary furniture designs and exquisite one-off pieces.

Now led by his son, Tom Fraser, the school’s flagship nine-month Professional Course has produced some of the most exciting woodworkers on the scene, from Ewan Ogilvie of Ogilvies of Haddington to Kevin Tronel, winner of the Best Chair at the 2024 Young Furniture Makers exhibition.

'Idleness Bench,’ crafted by student Marine Fourdrinier, is one of many furniture pieces on display and available for purchase.

Covering everything from woodturning and CAD to business skills, the 9-month course aims to equip students with the skills to launch their own furniture-making business. The graduate exhibition is a culmination of over 1400 hours of studying, tuition and craftwork.

Tom Fraser, Principal of the Chippendale School, reflected on the anniversary: “We have welcomed students from around the world to our Professional Course for decades, and yet each year I am amazed by the talent and determination of our woodworkers.

“This year’s exhibition not only showcases the immense skill of this year’s graduates but also pays homage to the generations of woodworkers that have passed through our doors.”

Founder Anselm Fraser added, “When I first established the school, I dreamed of creating a space where talent could grow. Seeing this vision come to life through the hands of these aspiring woodworkers has been incredibly rewarding. The 40th exhibition is a celebration of their stories and those before them.”

Students at the Chippendale School showcase their handcrafted chairs on display at the 2025 Graduate Exhibition and Fine Furniture Sale

Event Details

The public is invited to explore the exhibition and purchase one-of-a-kind pieces at the school’s East Lothian campus.

This year, the school will welcome North Berwick’s Steampunk Coffee and The Big Blu Artisan Pizza from Dunbar, keeping guests fuelled with delicious coffee, cakes, and pizza while they explore the collection.

Date: 12–14 June 2025

Location: Chippendale International School of Furniture, East Lothian

Admission: Entry is free, but all visitors must book a time-slotted ticket in advance via Eventbrite.

For those unable to attend in person, the Exhibition will also be showcased online via the School’s website, Facebook, and Instagram channels.