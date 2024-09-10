Ed Byrne returns to Edinburgh with British Comedy Guide's 'Best Comedy Show of 2023'
After being names Best Reviewed Show and Best Comedy Show of 2023, the TV favourite brings his most personal show to date to the Queens Hall on 3rd October.
From the quote attributed to Mark Twain, humour is defined as Tragedy Plus Time. Come and join one of our leading laugh specialists as he tests that formula by mining the most tragic event in his life for laughs.
With his TV career now in its third decade, Ed has regularly appeared on the likes of QI, Mock The Week, Alan Davies As Yet Untitled, and Live At The Apollo. With legions of fans both in the UK and abroad, Ed remains the observational stand-up to see.
For tickets, please visit https://www.thequeenshall.net/whats-on/ed-byrne-tragedy-plus-time
