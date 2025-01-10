Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Singer-songwriter wants to give every young person in the UK the chance to ‘explore their potential through music’

Ed Sheeran paid a surprise visit to Edinburgh as part of a new drive by the pop superstar to safeguard and improve music education across the UK.

The singer-songwriter met and performed with young musicians when he dropped in to Muirhouse Library and West Pilton Neighbourhood Centre in North Edinburgh.

He also met with members of the award-winning Edinburgh-based Tinderbox Collective, which runs workshops for young musicians ages between 10 and 25.

The group has been campaigning to get musical instruments into public libraries across the UK so that they can be borrowed as easily as books.

Posting a video clip on Instagram after his unannounced visit, Sheeran said: “Love seeing the passion for music here in Edinburgh! Thanks for having us down.”

Sheeran's new foundation aims to improve access to musical instruments, create new performance opportunities, highlight the importance of employing music teachers in schools and encourage young people to consider a career in the music industry.

He has visited Scotland amid ongoing concern from union leaders that school music lessons could be targeted for cuts by councils looking to make savings, despite a Scottish Government commitment to offer free instrumental tuition to every primary school pupil.

Singers and musicians from Forthview Primary School, Craigroyston Primary School, Pirniehall Primary School, St David’s RC Primary School and Craigroyston High School performed Sheeran's hit single Bat Habits with members of Tinderbox's orchestra.

Tinderbox, which works with schools and young groups, launched its "We Make Music Instrument Libraries initiative" nearly three years ago in Edinburgh,

Tinderbox director Jack Nissan said: "Ed’s visit was so inspiring for all the young musicians.

"It’s fantastic to have him advocate for music education and help build links with the wider music industry.

"We need to work together across schools, the community and the industry to fill music education with as much energy, diversity and creativity as possible, and to make sure that it is accessible, relevant and inspiring for everyone.”

Sheeran said he had been prompted to launch his own foundation because he felt there was "less and less importance" being put on music education across the UK.

He said: "Even when I was in school it was seen as a ‘doss subject’ and not taken seriously.

"There’s a misconception that it’s ’not a real job’ - when the music industry accounts for 216,000 jobs in so many different fields, bringing as much as £7.6 billion in a year to the UK economy, not to mention the power our art has worldwide to bring joy to people.

"It was incredible for my mental health as a kid, feeling a sense of purpose and achievement, even just learning piano or cello at a young age way before songwriting.

"I want kids to be able to learn instruments, learn production and songwriting, performing, and have apprenticeship schemes to help them learn different skills to enter the industry.

"I employ 150 people on tour who all have different skill sets, and there’s also labels, management, publishing and promoters.

"Music is such a key part of our society. The more I travel around visiting schools and grassroots projects the more I see there’s passion and inspiring people, who are being undervalued and underserved. I’m hoping this foundation is a start to giving them the support they need to keep going, and show them they are hugely important to us."