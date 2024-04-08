Eddi Reader announces Edinburgh date on Scotland-wide spring tour

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hailed as one of Scotland's all-time greatest female voices and performers, with a unique ability to connect with live audiences on a deeply emotional level, the Glasgow-born singer promises an unforgettable experience for Edinburgh fans old and new.

With 10 critically acclaimed solo albums under her belt, Eddi continues to push the boundaries of genre, infusing each performance with her signature blend of soul-stirring vocals and profound romanticism.

Her ability to weave together diverse musical styles, from traditional Scottish ballads to avant-garde melodies, has earned her widespread acclaim and cemented her status as a powerhouse in contemporary music.

Eddi Reader, who has announced an Edinburgh date as part of her spring tour

The past few years have proved to be some of Eddi’s busiest yet, playing sell out shows as part of her 40 Years Live Tour in 2022, in addition to appearing as special guest with the Jools Holland’s Rhythm & Blues Orchestra for an extensive UK tour in 2023 and performing a spectacular sold-out Celtic Connections show at the Pavillion Theatre in Glasgow in January 2024.

Eddi Reader said: “I’m delighted to be bringing my 2024 tour to Edinburgh audiences this April. Each time I perform in this town, it feels like a special reunion where I can connect with the people who have supported me throughout my musical journey.

Excitement

"I’ve been lucky enough to be in the music industry for over four decades, but each tour still brings excitement and something new. I’m looking forward to getting on the road this spring and visiting Queens Hall to connect with listeners of my music, both old and new.”

First rising to prominence as a backing vocalist for bands like Eurythmics and Gang of Four, Eddi joined Fairground Attraction as the beloved frontwoman in the late 1980s, storming the charts with their debut album First of a Million Kisses. The accompanying single Perfect was a number one hit in the UK and earned the band ‘Best Single’ at the 1989 BRIT Awards.

Throughout her successful solo career, Eddi has enjoyed consistent success, from highly acclaimed albums such as The Songs of Robert Burns in 2003 to Cavalier in 2018.

Over the past four decades, Eddi has been awarded four honorary degrees, an MBE, sung to millions on some of the world’s greatest concert and festival stages, and has collaborated with a host of stars across a myriad of genres including folk, jazz, pop, world, punk and classical work with various orchestras.