Eddie the Duckling book launch

By Molly Arbuthnott
Published 19th Mar 2025, 09:45 BST
Updated 19th Mar 2025, 10:20 BST

Eddie the Duckling is different from his siblings; he can’t paddle as fast, quack as loud, or eat as gracefully. He always feels a bit left behind and struggles to keep up.

Celebrate the launch of Molly Arbuthnott's new picture book, Eddie the Duckling at The Edinburgh Bookshop, Brunstfield Place on Thursday March 27, 4.30pm-8pm.

There will have a special afternoon storytime for the wee ones, and then a launch party after hours.

Profits will be donated to Give a Duck charity which supports children suffering from cancer.

The Molly and Friends family will all be there, along with some merchandise that ties into the story.

