Eddie the Duckling book launch

Eddie the Duckling is different from his siblings; he can’t paddle as fast, quack as loud, or eat as gracefully. He always feels a bit left behind and struggles to keep up.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celebrate the launch of Molly Arbuthnott's new picture book, Eddie the Duckling at The Edinburgh Bookshop, Brunstfield Place on Thursday March 27, 4.30pm-8pm.

There will have a special afternoon storytime for the wee ones, and then a launch party after hours.

Profits will be donated to Give a Duck charity which supports children suffering from cancer.

The Molly and Friends family will all be there, along with some merchandise that ties into the story.