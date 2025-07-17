Edfringe comedian Ali Brice wins Dabbers Bingo Comedy Caller Contest 2025

In a wild, hilarious and high energy Grand Final, Edinburgh Fringe comedian Ali Brice (performing as his happy-go-lucky, gameshow enthusiast alter-ego Eric Meat) wowed a packed audience of bingo-lovers and industry judges to be named Dabbers Bingo Comedy Caller 2025.

Ali Brice said ‘I’m absolutely chuffed to have been crowned Dabbers Comedy Caller 2025. I really didn’t expect to get past the first round, let alone win. There have been incredible acts at each stage who I thought would have gone through ahead of me. I’m also really happy for Eric Meat. He deserves some good luck. Strikes me as quite a lonely fellow, and the wonderful crowds at Dabbers have shown him such much-needed love. Thanks to everyone involved.’

Dabbers Bingo MD Jonny Unknown added ‘What a night! Possibly my favourite final we've ever had at the Comedy Caller Contest. The competition was super tight and the steaks were high (pun absolutely intended). But Eric Meat absolutely brought his A-game and upped the ante! His comedy timing, bingo lingo, and masterful mix of meaty puns and songs kept the audience laughing, dancing, and fully engaged all night long. A well-deserved win!’

This incredible Grand Final of the Dabbers Bingo Comedy Caller Contest (sponsored by Malibu) was hosted by Sikisa (Live at the Apollo). Ali Brice, who takes away a £1,000 cash prize and guaranteed work at Dabbers Social Bingo over the next 12 months is an experienced alternative comedian who has previously appeared on The Times Best Jokes list and returns to the Edinburgh Fringe this summer in Ali Brice Presents Eric Meat Gets the Chop .

Absurdist clown Esther Cross was named Judges Choice for her high energy interactive Bingo game packed with cheese puns. The other fantastic finalists were recent drama-school graduate and groovy chick Kirsty Lucas, outrageously dazzling Fabio Lezonli and smart, sassy stand-up Shruti Sharma.

The industry panel was made up of Miles Baron (CEO Bingo Association), Kitty Chrisp (Metro), Noel Cornford (Inside Out Talent) and Roland Saunders (Award-winning cabaret comic). Metro’s Entertainment Reporter Kitty Chrisp commented ‘Eric Meat was the one to watch from last night's Dabbers Comedy Caller Contest. He did gloriously tragic normal-man-in-suit like no other, and didn't break character for a second, playing the audience in the palm of his hand.’

By merging comedy with bingo, Dabbers Social Bingo has established itself as a leader in the modern bingo revival, drawing a diverse crowd eager for a fun and unconventional night out. Details of upcoming shows, games and events can be found at https://dabberssocial.co.uk/