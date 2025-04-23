Edinburgh art gallery launches children's drawing competition

Morningside Gallery has launched a children's drawing competition to accompany its dog-themed exhibition which opens on 24th May.

Open to children aged from 4 - 12 years, the competition will be judged by Edinburgh-based artist and author Catherine Rayner. All entries will appear in a special competition book, and the winning artworks from each age category will be hung in the gallery.

There are three age categories; 4-6, 7-9 and 10-12 and a winner and runner-up from each category will be selected by Catherine and Morningside Gallery. Prizes will include the chance to have winning artworks displayed in the gallery window along with vouchers for art supplies and a selection of books by Catherine Rayner.

Drawings and paintings can be any size up to A4 and can be on paper, card, or canvas. Artworks might be of a real dog or an imaginary dog, a portrait or within any setting – as imaginative as you like!

In order to enter, a photograph of the drawing or painting should be emailed to [email protected] by 30th April 2025 - all budding young artists are invited to enter.

